So far, who have the better legacy between Izzy and Poatan?

I'll talk about MMA only, because I rarely ever watch kickboxing anymore, didn't really see any of their kickboxing fights until they came to UFC.



I like Adesanya's title defenses, he had a good run of defending the belt against all the number 1 contenders. However he went to LHW and failed, and Alex didn't, Alex obviously has 2 belts which is a big plus but he had zero title defenses at MW, and only just 1 defense so far of LHW belt.



They are 1-1 against each other in MMA, so its really hard to call, depends if you like title defenses more than winning 2 belts. Its a toss up for me. It looks like Alex had a better kickboxing career but I'm not gonna pretend to know much about it as I had gone off kickboxing in early 2000s