So far, who have the better legacy between Izzy and Poatan?

No objective way to look at it.
If you value sustained success, dominance and number of ranked wins it's Adesanya.
If you value accolades, single moments and excitement, it's Pereira.
 
in mma, its a toss up on what you place more emphasis on.

if you place more emphasis on longevity and title defenses, its easily izzy.
if you place more emphasis on success in the a variety of weight classes p4p, then its poatan.

in kickboxing, its poatan and its not even close.

but really at the end of the day, you can make an arguement for either, it just comes to who you prefer. you can slit marks on both of their careers and argue forever but you won't reach a unamious "decision" especially at this point in their careers. if poatan gets like 5 title defenses at LHW or somehow becomes HW champ then yeah he'd be routinely considered higher on the ATG list.
 
In MMA at MW obviously Izzy.
Overall in mma though It's close, we will have to see how the rest of their careers play out.
In combat sports though it's clearly Poatan.
 
I am leaning towards Perreira here.

Both very different so hard to compare. Izzy has longevity and his legacy is in one division with 5 defenses and is a two time champion, he's also got more wins than Perreira.

Perreira on the other hand is a two division champ so his legacy is among two divisions. He's got less wins than Izzy, 7 vs 13, but he's got very good quality of wins beating Strickland, Izzy, Jan, Hill and Jiri who are all former champions.

I think that beating that level of opposition and being a two division champ does it for me.
 
I'll talk about MMA only, because I rarely ever watch kickboxing anymore, didn't really see any of their kickboxing fights until they came to UFC.

I like Adesanya's title defenses, he had a good run of defending the belt against all the number 1 contenders. However he went to LHW and failed, and Alex didn't, Alex obviously has 2 belts which is a big plus but he had zero title defenses at MW, and only just 1 defense so far of LHW belt.

They are 1-1 against each other in MMA, so its really hard to call, depends if you like title defenses more than winning 2 belts. Its a toss up for me. It looks like Alex had a better kickboxing career but I'm not gonna pretend to know much about it as I had gone off kickboxing in early 2000s
 
