So did Francis make a mistake leaving the UFC?

So he'd probably leverage some contender levels fights and make some buck. There's still a curiosity factor in how he might actually perform. We all know Tyson did not look good, even or himself, and there was no footage to work with for Joshua. I think something like a Mc Gregor v Pauli Mallinagi would work well. He'd land some good gigs on Misfits show. As is he's not getting more title fights in boxing and risks becoming a fringe fighter in UFC.

7 mill against Fury, 20 mill against Joshua.

600k for UFC. Undercard fighters in boxing events make more than that. So ... if he's in it for the money then is it acceptable that he no longer sees his name up in lights.
 
Nah, he got paid, he doesn’t seem to really care about his legacy but respect for getting those big pay days. He had a solid MMA career, not sure I’d call him a hall of famer though.
 
Depends what his goal was.

Me? I wanted him to stick around in MMA because I much prefer it to boxing.

His bank account is definitely better off. His potential legacy is not, although he's blazed his own trail and you've gotta hand it to the guy
 
for him yeah it's better. I have been looking for MMA fighters to get me back into following the UFC closer and the moment I found Francis he switched to boxing lol
 
All about the cheddar . Fighting for legacy is bullshit cause it aint like old days. People have 5 min attention spans . Ask a 12 year old who Babe Ruth is or Marvin Hagler of Joe Namath .
 
Getting paid is what his goal was and cant blame him at this stage of his career even though he was offered good bank to stay in UFC. I was surprised he landed the Fury fight as it seemed a but of a far fetch to me but he did and he did well even though i'm sure Fury took him a little too easy and didnt train like he would against a real boxer.
However reality set in when Joshua put him to sleep and now I'm not sure where he goes from here after losing that badly.
 
He struck gold. He basically the second highest paid mma fighter behind Conor ever.


It’s heavyweight boxing. Aj got starched 4 years ago at his peak. It happens.,

He went for guaranteed money. He’s good. He won the belt, defended it in mma his legacy is solid.
 
