There is a clip, that has been clipped on Twitter/X with Harris on MSBNC interview talking about the immigration crisis.



According to Harris in the MSNBC Interview the soultion to the immigration crisis is Mass Amnesty.



In the Interview Harris defends her policy of Mass Amnesty to the idea that America is the land of immigrants and that immigrants made America.







Harris is taking a position from Sen Schumer who also called for a Mass Amnesty.