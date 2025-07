He's sadly not a very popular champion and people always focus on the "flaws" of fighters they dislike and yet will glance over the weaknesses of fighters they love.DDP clearly has the striking/cardio/experience advantage but can he survive if he gets taken down? Khamzat looks unstoppable in round 1 but what will happen if he can't get a finish in a 5 round fight?Neither has faced a comparable opponent previously so this is a very interesting fight that could go either way. Questioning DDP's wrestling is completely understandable but doubting his stand-up at this point is pretty silly considering the success he's had."Technical" is the most overused term in MMA and just another lazy cliche like saying "the sport has evolved" every time someone loses... you'd swear all but a select few were Tank Abbott bar room brawlers in this sport based on the hype of fickle fans