So Cody Garbrandt is done right?

Nah, he won his last 2 before this, and had some good moments in the fight. I think he gets at least one more.
 
Looked good on his feet to me. He just has very bad bottom game. His striking and wrestling is great but no bottom jitz.

He could've survived the minute that was left in that round too but he chose to recklessly scramble to his feet and exposed his back instead of trying to hold on and ride out the clock on bottom.
 
I dunno,

He looked good last night. He's old as hell for the weightclass (Edit: no he isn't, I thought he was older) but he's also above average talent, so he could have a few interesting fights left in him.

Cody is one of the worst examples of potential not met. He showed some serious signs of excellence and then seemingly had a lot of his ability beaten out of him in brutal finish losses. He's still really good, though. Underrated, especially if he can fight smart. It's too late now for him to reach great status, but he should have enough left in the tank for a few good fights.
 
usernamee said:
Looked good on his feet to me. He just has very bad bottom game. His striking and wrestling is great but no bottom jitz.

He could've survived the minute that was left in that round too but he chose to recklessly scramble to his feet and exposed his back instead of trying to hold on and ride out the clock on bottom.
he gave up, the choke wasn't in, he had no will whatsoever.
 
He made a poor fight IQ decision with his BJJ, which is obviously the weakest point in his game. He was doing alright until he was forced to grapple on bottom.
 
Stump said:
I dunno,

He looked good last night. He's old as hell for the weightclass but he's also above average talent, so he could have a few interesting fights left in him.
Pretty sure he's younger than most ranked bantamweights
 
Cody should start an insurance company and call it GarCo
 
As top level contender, he's been done for a while, but he's still quite capable if he's matched up against fringe top 15 guys like he should be.

If the Fig fight had happened at 125 when it was originally scheduled when Fig was in his peak form, he might actually be done. I think that he would've been brutally KO'd.
 
