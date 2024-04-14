So Cody Garbrandt is done right?

I dunno,



He looked good last night. He's old as hell for the weightclass (Edit: no he isn't, I thought he was older) but he's also above average talent, so he could have a few interesting fights left in him.



Cody is one of the worst examples of potential not met. He showed some serious signs of excellence and then seemingly had a lot of his ability beaten out of him in brutal finish losses. He's still really good, though. Underrated, especially if he can fight smart. It's too late now for him to reach great status, but he should have enough left in the tank for a few good fights.