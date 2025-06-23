So Aspinall's Undisputed Now? Let's Talk Reality in the HW Division.

OK, Sherdoggers, Jon Jones has officially retired, and our new "undisputed" UFC Heavyweight Champion is Tom Aspinall. The online community is absolutely losing their minds, acting like this is some kind of cosmic justice because bones supposedly "ducked" him for years.



And honestly, while it's come as a surprise , I think some of you need a serious reality check before you go crowning Aspinall the greatest thing since sliced bread.



Here's a little perspective for those blinded by the hype:



Let's cut through the noise about Jones "ducking" Aspinall. While everyone was clamoring for that fight, let's look at the actual facts regarding recent activity for a champion. Jon Jones, the man who just vacated the undisputed heavyweight belt, defended his HW title against Stipe Miocic in November 2024 at UFC 309.



Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall's last outing was his interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024 at UFC 304. So, if you're talking about who was more recently active as a heavyweight champion (interim or undisputed), it was Jones. Plain and simple. Jones had a commitment to Miocic, a legendary heavyweight in his own right, and he honored it. Period.



Now, Aspinall is out there proclaiming he's going to be this super active champion, and you worms are eating it up like candy. And sure, it sounds great on paper. Everyone wants an active champ.



But let's be real: the heavyweight division isn't a cakewalk, one well timed punch and your title reign is done. Injuries are a constant threat. Jon Jones, the GOAT, meticulously planned his career and his fights for longevity and dominance. To expect Aspinall to suddenly be fighting every few months in this division after a relatively short career is, frankly, naive.



By putting Aspinall on this massive pedestal right now, and hyping up this "Jones ducked him" narrative, many of you are essentially setting him up for failure. When (not if) he eventually has to take time off due to injury, or if he can't fight as frequently as he's promising, will you all still be cheering? Or will the same crowd calling him the savior of the division turn on him for not living up to an unrealistic standard you helped create?



Look, Aspinall is clearly a good fighter, but let's not rewrite history or project some kind of flawless, ultra-active reign onto him just because Jon Jones retired. Jones cemented his legacy, defended against a legend, and exited on his own terms. Aspinall now has the real belt, and the real pressure.



My advice? Enjoy the moment, but maybe hold off on the hype talk and the unrealistic expectations for the kid. The big boys of heavyweight division have a way of humbling even the best intentions - there's a reason that belt doesn't stay with the holders for many defences typically.