So Anthony Smith gets a video package to send him off but Stipe doesn't?

They want us all to realize Anthony Smith really was a legend and not a gatekeeper who quit on himself multiple times. Was never really there after that Glover fight. Should have retired back then tbh.
 
The fact that the video has about many dislikes as likes gives me hope.
There is hope for Youtube MMA.
 
Because Jon still might want to pull Stipe out of retirement a few more times to rack up title defenses.
 
He actually was a fringe title contender up until that Roundtree fight.

Losing that fight against Glover though did take steam out of the last leg of his career.
 
The-AxeMurderer said:
Stipe pissed off the bald goof.

So did GSP.

They didn't suck upto them like Smith, DC, Bisping.

So they get nothing.
Click to expand...
This is exactly the reason.

Stipe told goofapotomus to suck eggs on more than one occasion, and we all know Dana holds a grudge. Smith is a company man and analyst, so he gets the grand send off, despite being a journeyman for most of his career.
 
tritestill said:
They want us all to realize Anthony Smith really was a legend and not a gatekeeper who quit on himself multiple times. Was never really there after that Glover fight. Should have retired back then tbh.
Click to expand...

He was only 31. More money still to be made.
 
