So Anthony Smith gets a video package to send him off but Stipe doesn't?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,609
- Reaction score
- 6,589
WTF UFC?
For being a pet employee of Dana. It has nothing to do with his actual fight career.Why does he even get a package? lol
This is exactly the reason.Stipe pissed off the bald goof.
So did GSP.
They didn't suck upto them like Smith, DC, Bisping.
So they get nothing.
They want us all to realize Anthony Smith really was a legend and not a gatekeeper who quit on himself multiple times. Was never really there after that Glover fight. Should have retired back then tbh.