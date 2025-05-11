So... Alex Pereira vs Ankalaev 2 is a possibility for IFW

Basically, the champions are all with their problems (more to the point, they don't want to have the hard fights right now, so the bravest generally shows up). DC was saying that Hunter was there with Ali, Islam, Ankalaev... He was asking Islam about him defending, Islam said he wouldn't for international fight week. Then, Hunter and the matchmakers seemed to ask Ankalaev , and Ankalaev said he was in. Then, they called Alex Pereira, and Alex said (according to DC) that knowing it now, 1 and a half month before, feels a little rushed and that he'd like a little more time to be well prepared against Ankalaev (besides the fact he has been inactive due to medical suspension too... He had a broken wrist and his body's recovery was slowing down due to him fighting with sick, with a virus that was also confirmed by Alex's team)...Then, they said they'd call another fighter to fight vs Ankalaev (as per DC) instead of Alex... Alex seemed pissed off and wrote that thing on X, saying something like "I've saved 2 events on short notice and fought 4x in one year, all title defenses... My last fight was 2 months ago and I wish I were in better shape, but now 2 months later they are already calling me to defend in ~ 1 month from now. I'm disheartened by the UFC. I'm not here to be played it. If they want to play with me, then go ahead and I will play along as well. If they want to make funny and jokes, I will do the same too. And I was already thinking about retirement anyways, if that's the circumstances, I am totally fine retiring now, I've accomplished huge things"...... Later tho, apparently he had a Convo with the UFC, he deleted hie tweet, and posted in his IG that he and the UFC never had any disagreements, that he loves the UFC and was hacked on his X account. Seemed bulls , more like I think some high powers from the UFC gave him an incentive to take that match, either $ or just being able to do chama chama ritual and fight with chamaenhancing ancestors powers (like be Hill, Jiri, Khalil)... So much so Poatan was already back in the Teixeira gym.DC called Pereira a liar for saying he got hacked, saying he knows Pereira said things he shouldn't say and is making up the I was hacked story.Funnily, when Pereira said he got hacked, Big Ank's played along and posted:I"t's okay, I was the one who hacked Pereira. Alex Pereira, see you soonJiri also seems to have revealed lately he has a torn ligament and won't be able to fight for a while. Reyes seems intended on waiting Jiri for the rematch. So it seems Ankalaev and Alex know the division is fucking dead without them there lol.