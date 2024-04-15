So, after the merge, is PFL's new fighter base pay now better than UFC, like OneFC, or it hasn't changed?

Obviously, I'm talking about the base pay for unknown prospects with no leverage for negotiation. Not guys who are already famous or former champs in other international orgs.

If anybody doesn't know, I'm talking about PFL buying Bellator, and rebranded holding 3 events since then. So just curious if anybody got numbers?

Before the UFC shells spout irrelevant nonsense, I am well aware that at the very top with the right marketing no other MMA org can compete with the UFC's star pay. So, get that out the way and eat Venom coupons.
 
Bellator pays their curtain jerkers $1500/$1500. And suddenly they are going to pay them many times more than that? Why?
 
I wouldn't be so quick to think that looking at previous PFL events.
www.sportingnews.com

PFL MMA purse, salary breakdown: How much money do fighters make in MMA organization? | Sporting News

The PFL is an alternative fight promotion for fans of MMA. Its unique format has resulted in entertaining fights and great moments. How much is on the line for those competing under the PFL banner?
www.sportingnews.com www.sportingnews.com

bloodyelbow.com

PFL 4 payouts - Two fighters grab six-figure purses

With PFL 4 in the books, the Georgia Athletic Commission has released salary info for all the fighters on the card.
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
