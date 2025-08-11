  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

So… Will You Pay Now?

LeBron

LeBron

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,865
Reaction score
4,250
Will you bums pay for a Paramount+ subscription to watch, or keep illegally streaming like the dirtbags you are?
 
under 20 bucks/mo im a buyer - simply to be on the same-ish timer as everyone else

edit - oh shit you got me officer gdi
 
bubbleboyjones said:
Plot twist: illegal streams end up being more stable than Paramount+
Click to expand...
this has actually always been it, Illegal streams are a better product than what is sold which is half of why people use it.

If I have to purchase Paramount+ to watch UFC fights, I do not want to see a single advertisement break. I refuse to pay for anything that has ads in it.
 
Not in US so Paramount plus.deal does nothing for me right now. And don't have cable so still streaming unless easy to access CBS live streams with VPN and no other subscription. Though if on regular CBS enough maybe I'll get basic cable unless they do the thing that CBS Canada plays something else.
 
Some people will never change because they don't want to pay for something they can get free regardless. I myself am willing to pay this amount. It's a value proposition and ESPN+ plus $85 per PPV is not a value worth participating in.
 
RockyLockridge said:
this has actually always been it, Illegal streams are a better product than what is sold which is half of why people use it.

If I have to purchase Paramount+ to watch UFC fights, I do not want to see a single advertisement break. I refuse to pay for anything that has ads in it.
Click to expand...

Doesn’t the premium version have no ads?
 
Yes, unless its more than 30 bucks a month.
 
Of course
 
Honestly I haven't bought a ppv since the UFC moved the venue of the Jones fight when he popped. A good, competent, problem free streaming service would make me reconsider financially supporting the UFC and their carriers again
 
If it really is only sub $20 a month then I will absolutely pay for that streaming service. I already paid for UFC Fight Pass happily
 
I already have a basic Paramount Plus membership, not sure if I should upgrade to membership without ads. I won't have to go to a sports bar to watch PPVs anymore (but I have not been since Covid). I am sure Paramount will increase their membership fees, or add an extra surcharge for major UFC cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Do you like that Paramount bought the rights for the UFC?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
322
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS
Substance Abuse
News UFC Signs 7-Year, $7.7 Billion Dollar Deal for All US Rights to UFC's Product - PPV Model is Done with Events on CBS. (Details Inside)
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
698
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders
Mesos
Viewership Bonus can replace PPV Bonus
Replies
7
Views
101
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,593
Messages
57,673,490
Members
175,799
Latest member
girishvivek

Share this page

Back
Top