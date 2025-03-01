Thoughts and prayers to you and your local McDonald'sIts getting crazier, to the point i almost cannot see my house anymore. I had to shovel my roof.
View attachment 1084586
And you sherbro, how's its going ?
I'm not going to my local mickey D's anymore, they have shit service. i went to grab a trio yesterday and i waited over 20 mins in the drive-thru.Thoughts and prayers to you and your local McDonald's
Mickey D changed their name to McDavid's in Edmonton.I'm not going to my local mickey D's anymore, they have shit service. i went to grab a trio yesterday and i waited over 20 mins in the drive-thru.
I'm not complaining, but this year is a tough one. I guess its because its a El nino weather that do this.lol canadians complaining about snow.
Maybe itll be better in Winnipeg?? Or Saskatoon Tabarnak!
You got a good 4x4 for this winter...every canadians need this...sometime my audi A4 even with the quattro have some trouble lol.Had a good amount of snow for a week that ended last Monday. A few flurries today but nothing in the foreseeable future.
View attachment 1084593
10 years old but still kickin'!You got a good 4x4 for this winter...every canadians need this...sometime my audi A4 even with the quattro have some trouble lol.
Ford Explorer i think ? Those are good suvs ! they pack a punch.10 years old but still kickin'!