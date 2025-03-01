  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Snowstorms doesent stop here in canada.

Versez said:
I'm not going to my local mickey D's anymore, they have shit service. i went to grab a trio yesterday and i waited over 20 mins in the drive-thru.
Mickey D changed their name to McDavid's in Edmonton. 😆

You have snow everyday? Seen some news about one place had new snow everyday this year.
 
lol canadians complaining about snow.


Maybe itll be better in Winnipeg?? Or Saskatoon Tabarnak!
 
HHJ said:
lol canadians complaining about snow.


Maybe itll be better in Winnipeg?? Or Saskatoon Tabarnak!
I'm not complaining, but this year is a tough one. I guess its because its a El nino weather that do this.
 
Had a good amount of snow for a week that ended last Monday. A few flurries today but nothing in the foreseeable future.

1740861687100.jpeg
 
