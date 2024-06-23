  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Snopes debunks “fine people” hoax

Wow, the replies by libs are absolutely hilarious, worth skimming over. Dunno why it took them 7 years to finally listen to the whole clip and debunk this now.

I think it has something to do with the debate coming up and they know Biden is going to try and bring it up



As you can see, Biden relies heavily on this hoax, I am sure he is practicing it at his training camp for the debate. Social media account can’t even go a week without bringing it up lol. Didn’t Biden also say the only reason he ran in 2020 was because of this?

I was actually going to post a bunch of Biden tweets with the hoax, but there is literally over a dozen in just the last 2 months, so here is a filtered search of one of the Biden campaigns social media accounts

x.com

x.com x.com

In case the search link doesn’t work, you might need to be signed into Twitter, here are some. It is actually psychosis, there isn’t a week without them posting about it at least once, usually multiple times per week lol









 
No he didn't, Trump isn't dumb enough to openly praise them.

What he did was say there were very fine people on both sides. Now HE thought he was talking about just regular ass protestors who didn't want a statue taken down. But as we know they weren't 'regular people'. Trump just assumed they were.

So technically he did inadvertadly call neo nazis very fine people, but he didn't know he was talking about them. So you can't in good faith say that was his aim.
 
What are you talking about? Still trying to cope with this shit?

He says there are very fine people on both sides. Watch and see for yourself.

 
Trump actually did say it. OP posted like 7 links and did his "research". I posted the clip of him saying what the OP says he didn't say.
 
Fine people on both sides.
trumpjacked.png
 
