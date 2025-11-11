Crime Sniper Safari: allegations that, in the '90s, people paid $92,000-$116,000 to hunt and kill civilians in Sarajevo (children cost more)

https://english.elpais.com/international/2025-11-11/human-safaris-in-sarajevo-milan-investigates-1990s-trips-where-tourists-allegedly-paid-to-kill-civilians.html

The Milan Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into a chilling case that recalls the infamous Sniper Alley of Sarajevo — the city besieged from 1992 to 1996 by Serb-Bosnian militias during the Bosnian War. From the surrounding hills, they shot at passersby who had no choice but to cross that street and expose themselves to being killed. It is estimated that more than 11,000 civilians were murdered in this way.

The investigation, revealed by Italian media, concerns an alleged crime of intentional homicide aggravated by cruelty and vile motives. Its central thesis is that some Italians paid to go to Sarajevo for the weekend and shoot at people, as if it were a hunting trip.

...

To be weekend snipers, they reportedly paid the equivalent of between €80,000 ($92,800) and €100,000 ($116,000), according to the first hypotheses of the investigation. Shooting at children cost more. Information that has come to light mentions a Milanese businessman who owns a private cosmetic surgery clinic, as well as citizens from Turin and Trieste.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ate-alleged-sniper-tourism-during-bosnian-war
The snipers were perhaps the most feared element of life under siege in Sarajevo because they would pick off people on the streets, including children, at random, as if it was a video game or a safari.

Groups of Italians and other nationalities, so-called “sniper tourists”, are alleged to have participated in the massacre after paying large sums of money to soldiers belonging to the army of Radovan Karadžić, the former Bosnian Serb leader who in 2016 was found guilty of genocide and other crimes against humanity, to be transported to the hills surrounding Sarajevo so that they could shoot at the population for pleasure.
...

Gavazzeni claimed “many, many, many Italians” were alleged to have been involved, without providing a figure. “There were Germans, French, English … people from all western countries who paid large sums of money to be taken there to shoot civilians.”
Speechless. We need to do a better job of looking after our fellow humans. We need to come together against the psychopaths in our midst. We need to stop letting them amass power and wealth.
 
Nothing would surprise me TBH. so many sick people on the planet. I wouldn't be surprised that worse than this goes on either, I'm thinking the movie Hostel.
 
Hard to believe the extent of evil in the world. Shortly after the war ended I was at where the front line was and talked to folks whose families were victimized. The stories are horrible. The idea that people would travel & pay to shoot civilians is unfathomable.
 
degoj99 said:
Hard to believe the extent of evil in the world. Shortly after the war ended I was at where the front line was and talked to folks whose families were victimized. The stories are horrible. The idea that people would travel & pay to shoot civilians is unfathomable.
A considerable amount of people in general are evil and overwhelming majority of the ruling class is evil.
 
Is sniping that easy that someone would give up $100k to try it? I always assumed it was some highly specialized skill.
 
jrams said:
Is sniping that easy that someone would give up $100k to try it? I always assumed it was some highly specialized skill.
Its 100k to "legally" kill a human being, not really about sniping. Probably help was given by those running the set up.

Like in early 2000s you could shoot a cow with an rpg in cambodia, guys in charge would do everything, you only had to pull a trigger
 
I know a Bosniak who survived the war, he's studied it and likes to talk about it though more so generally rather than his experience. He told me that despite how irreligious Bosniaks are, in fact he once told me the first time he step foot in a mosque was in the US, the Serbs would accuse Bosniaks of being "secular Islamic fundamentalists" and of following "Communist Islam" in justifying the massacres.

Reminds me of how Mamdani is somehow both a communist and a jihadist in the eyes of MAGA Republicans though in fairness when compared to Serbian nationalists even MAGA Republicans come off as tolerant and cosmopolitan.
 
That would certainly explain what was happening in Gaza, too.

Some incidents are so deplorable and unavoidably intentional, only this kind of shit can account for it.

They should set traps up for anyone willing to pay money to murder in any war - then quickly arrest and dispose of them.
 
