https://english.elpais.com/international/2025-11-11/human-safaris-in-sarajevo-milan-investigates-1990s-trips-where-tourists-allegedly-paid-to-kill-civilians.html
The Milan Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation into a chilling case that recalls the infamous Sniper Alley of Sarajevo — the city besieged from 1992 to 1996 by Serb-Bosnian militias during the Bosnian War. From the surrounding hills, they shot at passersby who had no choice but to cross that street and expose themselves to being killed. It is estimated that more than 11,000 civilians were murdered in this way.
The investigation, revealed by Italian media, concerns an alleged crime of intentional homicide aggravated by cruelty and vile motives. Its central thesis is that some Italians paid to go to Sarajevo for the weekend and shoot at people, as if it were a hunting trip.
...
To be weekend snipers, they reportedly paid the equivalent of between €80,000 ($92,800) and €100,000 ($116,000), according to the first hypotheses of the investigation. Shooting at children cost more. Information that has come to light mentions a Milanese businessman who owns a private cosmetic surgery clinic, as well as citizens from Turin and Trieste.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ate-alleged-sniper-tourism-during-bosnian-war
Speechless. We need to do a better job of looking after our fellow humans. We need to come together against the psychopaths in our midst. We need to stop letting them amass power and wealth.The snipers were perhaps the most feared element of life under siege in Sarajevo because they would pick off people on the streets, including children, at random, as if it was a video game or a safari.
Groups of Italians and other nationalities, so-called “sniper tourists”, are alleged to have participated in the massacre after paying large sums of money to soldiers belonging to the army of Radovan Karadžić, the former Bosnian Serb leader who in 2016 was found guilty of genocide and other crimes against humanity, to be transported to the hills surrounding Sarajevo so that they could shoot at the population for pleasure.
...
Gavazzeni claimed “many, many, many Italians” were alleged to have been involved, without providing a figure. “There were Germans, French, English … people from all western countries who paid large sums of money to be taken there to shoot civilians.”
