Social Sniffing Women's Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

sad-desperate-grieving-crying-woman-600nw-1639121464.jpg


Tears contain social signaling chemicals​

Studies in mammalian species have shown that tears contain chemicals which serve as social signals, and the effects are very strong.

Tears from male rodents contain a chemical that makes females more receptive to sex, or cause pregnant mice to miscarry, if the male's tears are not from the father.

Rodent tears also influence aggression behavior. Blind mole rats cover themselves in tears to reduce dominant male aggression toward them, while female mice tears contain chemicals that stops male mice from fighting. Infant rats also contain chemicals in their tears that reduce aggression toward them — their only line of defense.

Emotional tears reduced aggression by 44%​

This study aimed to test the calming ability of tears. The authors collected "emotional" tears from six female donors, which they exposed to men while they played a video game designed to provoke aggression. In another experiment, the men played the game while in a magnetic resonance imagine (MRI) scanner, which measured their brain activity.

The men displayed 43.7% fewer aggressive behaviors after smelling the women's tears, compared to men who smelled a control solution. The brain imaging experiments found that sniffing tears reduced brain activity in regions related to aggression.

"We've shown that tears activate olfactory receptors and that they alter aggression-related brain circuits, significantly reducing aggressive behavior," said lead author Noam Sobel, of the Weizmann Institute Department of Neurobiology in Israel, in a statement.

Got it. The solution to domestic abuse is to have the women cry
 
WHat s more interesting is how they taught those male rats how to play nintendo.
 
So.. being a simp, make lowers your testosterone (making you less agressive)

Who would have known..
 
Well I know in any relationship I've been in, if the lady cries, I definitely feel terrible and softer so maybe there is something to it. It's the easiest way for a woman to stop an argument with me.
 
I doubt it's a chemical effect from the actual tears, it's probably just a social effect.

For example, if a woman started crying over a phone conversation instead of face to face, it would still have a similar behavioral impact on the guy on the other end of the call.
 
Women have evolved the crying response to reduce male aggression, usually when they have been misbehaving. They have smaller tear ducts (in proportion) so their tears are more visible (and smellable).
 
giphy.gif
 
What about masturbating with those tears?
 
I know now why they cry, but it is something I can never do.
 
