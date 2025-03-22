  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Snarky Pretentious (Female) Characters

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's noticed this trend that's been going on for a few years at least.

Why are there so many characters in movies and TV, who are snarky and insufferable? They come off as know-it-alls who act like everybody else around them is stupid.
And they're generally traits in female characters.

I saw this show up on netflix and the main character comes off as incredibly disrespectful. This may be a good show but the main character comes off as so unlikable I already lost any interest I may have had in it.

I see is a lot of shows and movies these days. I watched a few episodes of Night Agent and I stopped because I couldn't stand the woman who's constantly bitching and making demands to the one guy who's literally putting himself in front of bad guys shooting guns to kill her.

I think the writers want to have a character that's "eccentric and confident" but they themselves don't have the tact to write a character like that without them coming off like a dick. Captain Marvel is probably one of the best examples of this. I'm sure the new Snow White movie will be the same.

It just isn't women either. I think there's a trend for showing people lower in hierarchy being sticking it to those in authority.
Here's scene from the show SAS Rogue Heroes where a junior officer goes into a fucking general's office, makes demands while pouring himself a drink without asking and then doesn't salute when another general enters the office. I don't care how confident and necessary you are, what kind of junior officer acts like this to fucking general without getting reprimanded? Maybe this is what actually happened in real life but I find it incredible hard to believe.
 
This has gone on for almost a decade but I guess people all take notice in their own time.

What it is, is the political ideology/religion of the people who create said project, infused into the story. It IS often the whole reason the story is told at all. It is the message, if you will.

If you want to work in Hollywood you WILL spread the latest version of the Marxist virus, or you won't be picked for projects in the future. You need to be picked. You can't have integrity and expect to walk on any red carpets.

Women are to be portrayed as smart, dangerous, capable, arrogant, competent and often down right flawless. Their role is to be the magic girl who is the key to everything. Their role is to show how utterly and completely useless men are to them, they can do everything men can do and twice as well. Their role is to lead.

Men are to be portrayed as dumb, weak, harmless, incompetent, immoral. Their role is to be berated and lectured by the morally superior female. Their role is to be scolded for their decisions which are always bad and wrong. Their role is to be cowards. Their role is to be the evil villain to be destroyed.

The same relation as described above goes for race as well as gender, where being white is male and being any other race is being a woman. Opressor and opressed.

In the vanilla version of their religion/philosophy the distinction of opressor and opressed was made through wealth. In this version of its evolution the distinction is made through identity, race and gender, but it's the same disgusting ideas at the bottom of it.

Once you have observed this, you will start seeing the pattern everywhere. Almost everything being produced in entertainment today is either completely saturated by it or at the very least has it as a prominent element.
 
