Snarky Pretentious (Female) Characters

pugilistico
I'm sure I'm not the only one who's noticed this trend that's been going on for a few years at least.
Why are there so many characters in movies and TV, who are snarky and insufferable? They come off as know-it-alls who act like everybody else around them is stupid.
And they're generally traits in female characters.
I saw this show up on netflix and the main character comes off as incredibly disrespectful. This may be a good show but the main character comes off as so unlikable I already lost any interest I may have had in it.
I see is a lot of shows and movies these days. I watched a few episodes of Night Agent and I stopped because I couldn't stand the woman who's constantly bitching and making demands to the one guy who's literally putting himself in front of bad guys shooting guns to kill her.
I think the writers want to have a character that's "eccentric and confident" but they themselves don't have the tact to write a character like that without them coming off like a dick. Captain Marvel is probably one of the best examples of this. I'm sure the new Snow White movie will be the same.
It just isn't women either. I think there's a trend for showing people lower in hierarchy being sticking it to those in authority.
Here's scene from the show SAS Rogue Heroes where a junior officer goes into a fucking general's office, makes demands while pouring himself a drink without asking and then doesn't salute when another general enters the office. I don't care how confident and necessary you are, what kind of junior officer acts like this to fucking general without getting reprimanded? Maybe this is what actually happened in real life but I find it incredible hard to believe.
