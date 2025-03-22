Snarky Pretentious (Female) Characters

This has gone on for almost a decade but I guess people all take notice in their own time.



What it is, is the political ideology/religion of the people who create said project, infused into the story. It IS often the whole reason the story is told at all. It is the message, if you will.



If you want to work in Hollywood you WILL spread the latest version of the Marxist virus, or you won't be picked for projects in the future. You need to be picked. You can't have integrity and expect to walk on any red carpets.



Women are to be portrayed as smart, dangerous, capable, arrogant, competent and often down right flawless. Their role is to be the magic girl who is the key to everything. Their role is to show how utterly and completely useless men are to them, they can do everything men can do and twice as well. Their role is to lead.



Men are to be portrayed as dumb, weak, harmless, incompetent, immoral. Their role is to be berated and lectured by the morally superior female. Their role is to be scolded for their decisions which are always bad and wrong. Their role is to be cowards. Their role is to be the evil villain to be destroyed.



The same relation as described above goes for race as well as gender, where being white is male and being any other race is being a woman. Opressor and opressed.



In the vanilla version of their religion/philosophy the distinction of opressor and opressed was made through wealth. In this version of its evolution the distinction is made through identity, race and gender, but it's the same disgusting ideas at the bottom of it.



Once you have observed this, you will start seeing the pattern everywhere. Almost everything being produced in entertainment today is either completely saturated by it or at the very least has it as a prominent element.