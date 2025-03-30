Stoic1
Stoic1
"If migrants are deported by the United States government, they are separated from their families and detained in crowded jails, sometimes for many weeks. Once legally deported, migrants cannot visit for 10 years or longer, even when their relatives remain in the United States. They also lose possessions and easy access to their bank accounts."
South of the border, northbound migrants are also turning back homewards. “It is true that people are going different directions,” Caleb Vitello, a senior official in Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, told the Council on Foreign Relations. For example, the northward foot and boat traffic in the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has dropped “because people aren’t risking that walk or that dangerous journey through there,” he said.
Coyotes Are Smuggling Migrants out of the United States
A growing number of illegal migrants are smuggling themselves home to avoid the legal penalties of government deportations.
www.breitbart.com
America is healing.
And the winning continues.