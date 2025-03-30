International Smugglers are deporting immigrants

"If migrants are deported by the United States government, they are separated from their families and detained in crowded jails, sometimes for many weeks. Once legally deported, migrants cannot visit for 10 years or longer, even when their relatives remain in the United States. They also lose possessions and easy access to their bank accounts."
South of the border, northbound migrants are also turning back homewards. “It is true that people are going different directions,” Caleb Vitello, a senior official in Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, told the Council on Foreign Relations. For example, the northward foot and boat traffic in the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has dropped “because people aren’t risking that walk or that dangerous journey through there,” he said.
www.breitbart.com

Coyotes Are Smuggling Migrants out of the United States

A growing number of illegal migrants are smuggling themselves home to avoid the legal penalties of government deportations.
America is healing.

And the winning continues.
 
Gb-PyLEWwAAd3iC.jpg
 
Not sure I trust Breitbart. The truth is, Trump's deportation rate isn't that high by the numbers.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
bout tree fiddy
Is that a guess, estimate, or have you heard something? It’s certainly less risky than sneaking in. I wonder what border patrol would do if they caught illegal immigrants sneaking out?
 
imagine paying your life saving to sneak in then have to find another saving to go back
 
Hog-train said:
Not sure I trust Breitbart. The truth is, Trump's deportation rate isn't that high by the numbers.
This is sort of misleading

Everybody agrees the numbers need to be higher but the people saying it’s in line with Biden’s are being dishonest.

The overwhelming majority of Biden’s deportations were the marginal amount of rejects at the border. Which includes multiple repeats. I honestly wouldn’t even count those as deportations.

While I’m sure Trump still counts those as deportations, fact is..they are encountering over 90 percent less migrants at the border so his deportation numbers are less reliant on fudged statistics and are overwhelmingly people removed from the interior. Not repeat encounters and the same deportees being counted several times each before they eventually get in.

So they aren’t the same. At all. Trump is achieving far more legitimate deportations. True removals from the interior.

At the same time. Everybody openly agrees it’s not the promised mass deportations at this time.

However, when you achieve an over 90 percent reduction in encounters at the southern border. People suddenly become more patient with the migrants already here because it doesn’t feel like a constant bombardment and undermining of our laws and sovereignty. So the appetite for mass deportations lessens as long as they feel the criminals are being dealt with, which I think Trump is doing successfully.
 
Kingz said:
And not one piece of amnesty, pathway, or federal sanctuary city bail out was done to accomplish this big beautiful secure border.
Once you read the article you realize that all these self-deporting illegals are working illegals who are taking an economic decision.

This is like Brexit but for Americans, all the working immigrants are just going back home and you will only keep the worst or the worst you guys will be begging for cheap labor to come back in no time
 
Rod1 said:
Once you read the article you realize that all these self-deporting illegals are working illegals who are taking an economic decision.

This is like Brexit but for Americans, all the working immigrants are just going back home and you will only keep the worst or the worst you guys will be begging for cheap labor to come back in no time
This is a problem though, isn't it. Come on.

Brexit doesn't compare, the EU had freedom of movement so our immigrant workers were not illegals. They did flee en masse, agreed, and that has caused problems, agreed.
 
