Hog-train said: Not sure I trust Breitbart. The truth is, Trump's deportation rate isn't that high by the numbers. Click to expand...

This is sort of misleadingEverybody agrees the numbers need to be higher but the people saying it’s in line with Biden’s are being dishonest.The overwhelming majority of Biden’s deportations were the marginal amount of rejects at the border. Which includes multiple repeats. I honestly wouldn’t even count those as deportations.While I’m sure Trump still counts those as deportations, fact is..they are encountering over 90 percent less migrants at the border so his deportation numbers are less reliant on fudged statistics and are overwhelmingly people removed from the interior. Not repeat encounters and the same deportees being counted several times each before they eventually get in.So they aren’t the same. At all. Trump is achieving far more legitimate deportations. True removals from the interior.At the same time. Everybody openly agrees it’s not the promised mass deportations at this time.However, when you achieve an over 90 percent reduction in encounters at the southern border. People suddenly become more patient with the migrants already here because it doesn’t feel like a constant bombardment and undermining of our laws and sovereignty. So the appetite for mass deportations lessens as long as they feel the criminals are being dealt with, which I think Trump is doing successfully.