At Karate Combat May 2nd in Dubai
Exactly. Sam was winless in MMA for almost 5 years, during which he lost 8 and got finished 5 times before notching a decision over some bum on the regional circuit with no wiki page. I hope Spong has life insurance.In Spong's last 14 boxing fights 13 have been tko/ko wins.
Sam's got this.
Spong was a very accomplished kickboxer and did his fair share of classic boxing can crushing to build a record.i wonder why Spong never kept with his boxing. i remember couple years ago he was rumored to fight Andy Ruiz. i heard he was sparring with Anthony Joshua, and even before that he was rumored to fight Usyk. none of those things happened, so i wonder what the deal was there.
besides kickboxing, he seemed like he was "in" with the boxing promoters and was able to get connected to high profile fights even though he's basically an unknown outside of kickboxing and niche MMA circles.
it was very strange to me, because Ngannou had to become UFC champion and get a reputation of being a skullcrusher in order to even get on the radar of the top HWs, yet Spong, while having an impressive win streak in boxing, hasn't really done shit to get noticed but somehow he was connected to BIG fights way before Ngannou was even known.
I remember watching him box and not being impressed at all.