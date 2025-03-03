Media Smiling Sam vs Tyrone Spong This Friday 12pm EST Mokaev also on the card

BEATDOWNS said:
In Spong's last 14 boxing fights 13 have been tko/ko wins.

Sam's got this.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Sam was winless in MMA for almost 5 years, during which he lost 8 and got finished 5 times before notching a decision over some bum on the regional circuit with no wiki page. I hope Spong has life insurance.
 
Every man has a puncher's chance, but that doesn't mean the likelihood is high. Spong is a legendary LHW kickboxer, and won some mid-belts in boxing and almost fought Usyk in 2019. The only thing Sam really has going for him is that he's consistently fought in recent years, while Spong's lone fight since 2019 was a KO loss in MMA to Kharitonov, three years ago.

That said, godspeed, Sam, anyway
 
When I see Spong I always think about how he beat the shit out of prime Chuck when he was still in high school

Imagine what the guy could have been without the leg break
 
i wonder why Spong never kept with his boxing. i remember couple years ago he was rumored to fight Andy Ruiz. i heard he was sparring with Anthony Joshua, and even before that he was rumored to fight Usyk. none of those things happened, so i wonder what the deal was there.

besides kickboxing, he seemed like he was "in" with the boxing promoters and was able to get connected to high profile fights even though he's basically an unknown outside of kickboxing and niche MMA circles.

it was very strange to me, because Ngannou had to become UFC champion and get a reputation of being a skullcrusher in order to even get on the radar of the top HWs, yet Spong, while having an impressive win streak in boxing, hasn't really done shit to get noticed but somehow he was connected to BIG fights way before Ngannou was even known.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i wonder why Spong never kept with his boxing. i remember couple years ago he was rumored to fight Andy Ruiz. i heard he was sparring with Anthony Joshua, and even before that he was rumored to fight Usyk. none of those things happened, so i wonder what the deal was there.

besides kickboxing, he seemed like he was "in" with the boxing promoters and was able to get connected to high profile fights even though he's basically an unknown outside of kickboxing and niche MMA circles.

it was very strange to me, because Ngannou had to become UFC champion and get a reputation of being a skullcrusher in order to even get on the radar of the top HWs, yet Spong, while having an impressive win streak in boxing, hasn't really done shit to get noticed but somehow he was connected to BIG fights way before Ngannou was even known.
Click to expand...
Spong was a very accomplished kickboxer and did his fair share of classic boxing can crushing to build a record.

I remember watching him box and not being impressed at all.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Spong was a very accomplished kickboxer and did his fair share of classic boxing can crushing to build a record.

I remember watching him box and not being impressed at all.
Click to expand...

i wasn't impressed by his boxing skills, i was much more impressed that Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua, and Usyk even knew who he was to want to fight him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
News Tyrone Spong returns to competition against Karate Combat heavyweight champion Sam Alvey at KC54 on May 2
2
Replies
36
Views
2K
jeskola
jeskola

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,565
Messages
57,231,903
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top