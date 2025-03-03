i wonder why Spong never kept with his boxing. i remember couple years ago he was rumored to fight Andy Ruiz. i heard he was sparring with Anthony Joshua, and even before that he was rumored to fight Usyk. none of those things happened, so i wonder what the deal was there.



besides kickboxing, he seemed like he was "in" with the boxing promoters and was able to get connected to high profile fights even though he's basically an unknown outside of kickboxing and niche MMA circles.



it was very strange to me, because Ngannou had to become UFC champion and get a reputation of being a skullcrusher in order to even get on the radar of the top HWs, yet Spong, while having an impressive win streak in boxing, hasn't really done shit to get noticed but somehow he was connected to BIG fights way before Ngannou was even known.