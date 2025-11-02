Smilin Sam Alvey vs Robelis Despaigne Karate Combat Dec 5th

BEATDOWNS

karate-combat-world-heavyweight-champion-smilin-sam-alvey-v0-idf60o8o827c1.jpeg




RIP Robelis
 
BEATDOWNS said:
everyone said Sponge was gonna spark him. lol
Rebelis chin isn't shot though nor does he have the same amount of mileage in full contact combat sports as sponge. No one wanted to stand with rebelis in the UFC and opted to grapple for a reason lol. I'm not saying Alvey couldn't maybe get it done but I don't think it happens. Rebelis is huge and Alveys chin is suspect.
 
Robelis going to sleep. Only reason Sam ever lost in MMA is that his opponents would panic wrestle. If he had done kickboxing instead of mma he’d currently be undefeated in Glory.
 
fendertach said:
Sam the undefeated karate legend is going to destroy this glass cannon. All he has to do is make it past the 30 second mark and Despaigne is done!
to be fair, Despaigne won a decision in KC and also went a few rounds before an opponent got stopped by the doc. his gas tank when he's just striking seems to be pretty good
 
