I've seen multiple threads on the Jones saga, from prediction threads to "the fights a done deal" bullshit threads. Anyone with a lick of sense should've been able to see exactly through Jones. He's a fucking coward if he feels there's a threat of losing (it's why dopes). Don't blame the UFC, Ariel said that the UFC offered Jones everything he asked for, and still a no go. They needed to strip that mother fucker yesterday, this fight never had a chance.
