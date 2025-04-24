SMFH

I've seen multiple threads on the Jones saga, from prediction threads to "the fights a done deal" bullshit threads. Anyone with a lick of sense should've been able to see exactly through Jones. He's a fucking coward if he feels there's a threat of losing (it's why dopes). Don't blame the UFC, Ariel said that the UFC offered Jones everything he asked for, and still a no go. They needed to strip that mother fucker yesterday, this fight never had a chance.
 
There are better fights for Jones.
DC was hinting at unretiring for a fight with Bones. DC at HW is a different beast. What a fight
Alex can move up permanently after his next loss.
Nate Diaz said he can bulk up to HW.
He doesn't need to fight Aspinall.
 
kingmob6 said:
There are better fights for Jones.
DC was hinting at unretiring for a fight with Bones. DC at HW is a different beast. What a fight
Alex can move up permanently after his next loss.
Nate Diaz said he can bulk up to HW.
He doesn't need to fight Aspinall.

Aspinal has been defending the interim belt ffs. Jones can fight whoever he likes, just not while holding the belt hostage. Shit or get off the pot.
 
kingmob6 said:
There are better fights for Jones.
DC was hinting at unretiring for a fight with Bones. DC at HW is a different beast. What a fight
Alex can move up permanently after his next loss.
Nate Diaz said he can bulk up to HW.
He doesn't need to fight Aspinall.


DC would have a bigger cut than Brock did at this point. He ain't making 265 unless we're waiting another year.
 
kingmob6 said:
There are better fights for Jones.
DC was hinting at unretiring for a fight with Bones. DC at HW is a different beast. What a fight
Alex can move up permanently after his next loss.
Nate Diaz said he can bulk up to HW.
He doesn't need to fight Aspinall.

He doesn't need to call himself the UFC HW champion if he won't defend it against the legit #1 contender. This applies to all champions not just Jon Jones.
 
