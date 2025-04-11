Smart Watches: Good or Gimmick?

Bought a Samsung ultra watch for 419 from Best buy a couple weeks ago. Amazing deal and amazing watch. I have owned 4 smart watches. Huawei, Pixel, Garmin and now Samsung.



I think this is my favorite so far when you factor in style, quality, batterylife and size.



I wanted a big and beautiful display that is very durable. It's got a sapphire Crystal screen that is 47mm and a titanium frame. Battery life was another big thing for me. It's been off the charger for over 17 hours now and it sits at 73% and I have the always on display active. Water resistant for up to 100 meters for 10 minutes(wanted something I can jump in and out of the pool this summer without having to take on and off).



My only con after a couple weeks is it doesn't have a rotating bezel(I am a fidgeter) and not a huge fan of the charger.