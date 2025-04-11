Smart Watches: Good or Gimmick?

Nameless Ghoul
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2014
- Messages
- 10,821
- Reaction score
- 6,348
I'm someone who still wears a "traditional" watch (because I don't want to pull out my phone whenever I need to check the time), and I have worn the same one everyday(replacing multiple bands/batteries/ and a face cover along the way)for 10 years now because it still looks great/and I love it. . Anyway, I have taken interest for whatever reason in smart watches (because they seem to also serve many other functions) the last few weeks. In your experience are they worth the say $600-$800 going rate for the latest Apple/Samsung watches?