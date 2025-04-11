Smart Watches: Good or Gimmick?

I'm someone who still wears a "traditional" watch (because I don't want to pull out my phone whenever I need to check the time), and I have worn the same one everyday(replacing multiple bands/batteries/ and a face cover along the way)for 10 years now because it still looks great/and I love it. . Anyway, I have taken interest for whatever reason in smart watches (because they seem to also serve many other functions) the last few weeks. In your experience are they worth the say $600-$800 going rate for the latest Apple/Samsung watches?
 
I spent a little less than 300 on my watch. I use it to track my running, walking, heart rate, and sleep. I use it daily. But, if I wasn't running consistently, I would've never bought one.
I have a Garmin fenix and love it. I'm a keen runner though. I'd probably still use it if I wasn't running just to listen to music.
 
Bought a Samsung ultra watch for 419 from Best buy a couple weeks ago. Amazing deal and amazing watch. I have owned 4 smart watches. Huawei, Pixel, Garmin and now Samsung.

I think this is my favorite so far when you factor in style, quality, batterylife and size.

I wanted a big and beautiful display that is very durable. It's got a sapphire Crystal screen that is 47mm and a titanium frame. Battery life was another big thing for me. It's been off the charger for over 17 hours now and it sits at 73% and I have the always on display active. Water resistant for up to 100 meters for 10 minutes(wanted something I can jump in and out of the pool this summer without having to take on and off).

My only con after a couple weeks is it doesn't have a rotating bezel(I am a fidgeter) and not a huge fan of the charger.
 
I got the basic Samsung Watch 7. I like it quite a bit. I use all the fitness tracking and sleep tracking stuff as well as the google assist. It's also really handy to have multiple timers for work. I didn't wear a watch before but thisnone is light enough that i barely notice it. My only complaint is the battery sucks and the proprietary chargers aren't cheap. Battery last about a day and a half. It does charge pretty quickly though.
 
I enjoy my Apple Watch. While not 100% accurate it’s good for tracking sleep and fitness. The GPS tracker comes in handy when golfing. Also good to check my messages without pulling out my phone if I’m in a work meeting. I only really break out my traditional watches for formal events these days.
 
