Smaller octagon tonight boys & girls. That statistically means 12.5% higher finish rate, and significantly more action!!

jeff7b9 said:
Reasonably sure.

The 30 foot cage from prior experience usually has 2 octagons lined out, this cage only has 1 and it visibly looks small, even with 125 and 135 fighters.

View attachment 1050384


View attachment 1050385
73412438007-usatsi-14397267.jpg



Apex arena with two lines... although I do agree with you the cage looks smaller... although it could be the camera angles as well.
 
Should've had the rumoured tag.

I just told some of my friends and only after that I found out TS is just guessing based on what he's seeing on the screen.
 
041724-hero-ufc-300-numbers_GettyImages-2148544641.jpg


UFC 300 also hosted by T mobile arena and it also has only one line. Check the video below, you can see Hill vs Periera. The fight looks zoomed in.



Compare it to the top finishes in Apex video below.



They are zooming into the fighters and that's why the cage looks smaller but the cage being used tonight is the standard one not the small one.
 
This makes Poatan/Jiri more interesting.
 
