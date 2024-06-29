Smaller octagon tonight boys & girls. That statistically means 12.5% higher finish rate, and significantly more action!!

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
They are using the 25 foot cage tonight.
(Looks that way to my eye)
The Just Bleed God approves!!
The smaller octagon means about a 20% increase in significant strikes landed per round and a 12.5% increase in stoppages.
(Per article linked below)
Feel free to read more here:
___________________________
Here is to a night of beautiful glorious technical violence!!
