Smaller fighters that somehow had the "big man" traits i.e. chin/power/strength

Someone made a thread about Hendo and it made me remember I thought I had about him back in the day, that he was super undersized at 205 and yet he almost always had the power and chin advantage.

He basically fought like a big lumbering heavyweight later in his career, despite being the smaller fighter.

Lineker also comes to mind but I don't think he was particularly undersized for his weight class? Not really as knowledgeable about the lower weight classes.
 
Mike Tyson and DC were both 5'10 and dominated the HW divisions in their sports
 
Mike Tyson and DC were both 5'10 and dominated the HW divisions in their sports
Tyson had small man speed but big man power. Yeah DC especially early on had the big man strength, tossing Barnett around, knocking out Bigfoot, etc.
 
