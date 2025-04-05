Smaller fighters that somehow had the "big man" traits i.e. chin/power/strength

AndrewGolota48
Someone made a thread about Hendo and it made me remember I thought I had about him back in the day, that he was super undersized at 205 and yet he almost always had the power and chin advantage.
He basically fought like a big lumbering heavyweight later in his career, despite being the smaller fighter.
Lineker also comes to mind but I don't think he was particularly undersized for his weight class? Not really as knowledgeable about the lower weight classes.
