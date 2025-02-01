Watch live coverage: Plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia leaves multiple houses on fire, causes explosion Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in Northeast Philadelphia after a small plane crashed in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, according to police.

A small plane has crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. There are multiple casualties being reported; the plane is being reported as a medical plane, going from Northeast Regional Airport to Springfield, Missouri, and had two people on-board. The crash caused an explosion and left several houses in fire. Very sad event, and RIP to the victims.