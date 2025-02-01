  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Small plane crashes in Philly, multiple casualties

A small plane has crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. There are multiple casualties being reported; the plane is being reported as a medical plane, going from Northeast Regional Airport to Springfield, Missouri, and had two people on-board. The crash caused an explosion and left several houses in fire.

Very sad event, and RIP to the victims.

The plane is being reported as a medical plane, going from Northeast Regional Airport to Springfield, Missouri, and had two people on-board.

Plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia leaves multiple houses on fire, causes explosion

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in Northeast Philadelphia after a small plane crashed in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue, according to police.
President Leon during the head of the FAA because they fined him is working out great. If Americans die so the oppressed Oligarchs can get more tax breaks they deserve then it’s a fair trade off.
 
