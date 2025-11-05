  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Small communities yay.

There was a Christmas in July event I was a vendor for and I made pals with one of The North Pole Display who did the event's elves. It's like she trawls Facebook looking for business opportunities for me. She's a flippin star, a new shop just opened and I've scheduled going in on Saturday with a bunch of samples for the new business owner lady to sell.

Do you have nice community focus in helping small businesses connect? This town's flippin great for it, even if you're in competition like new restaurants/wine bars etc.
 
There is in my neighborhood, and kind of multiple neighborhoods surrounding it. The monthly markets are filled with small local businesses and they generally network there and help each other out. All this is pretty much second hand knowledge as I don’t go to them or anything. I just know it happens from signage and Facebook/social media groups.
 
I meet people all the time who know who I am before we ever talk, it can be a little off-putting but it's usually positive. Small town living is good living in my experience. How small is your town?
 
I started as a vendor at Pride, pretty small event given we're a town of 30,000 people, doing Friday night craft fairs and the Christmas one you get to network I guess. I've given up with the events being I'm too much of a weakling to set up on my own and needing husband when he has a full time job already but these networking opportunities are really nice. People are kind.
 
I say small, it's 33,000 but I lived in gigantic cities like San Jose before moving here a few years ago so it's tiny to me.
 
That's pretty rad. Always cool to see the community get together, even if I don't go myself. At least in the last 7 years or so. Also, not really a small community, but at least it is a gathering of local vendors. That's something.

I do want to go to another at some point. They hold it at my old HS, and it is actually the nicest looking HS I have personally seen, and they give tours. Or did. Not sure they do anymore.

Edit. Noticed the address on the site. Apparently they moved it, but that picture shows it at the HS... Not sure they have one there anymore, which is a shame.... I wondered what was happening at the American Legion. Horrible site change imo.

Thanks, I started following them. I didn't intend to get so far involved but honeslty after applying for jobs constantly was having no luck, went to a craft fair, bought a "True Crime Lane" sign for my bookcase, brought it home and thought I can print that myself if I buy a 3D printer and everything that goes with it to make things myself to sell.
 
Grew up in a town, 40k population and I'm in a nice town of 14k now. inbetween I lived in a real nice town of 3k, the 3 places I've lived since graduation have all had horses before I moved in. Best small town advice I ever got is wave to all the cops so they recognize you.
Being in NJ between NYC and Philly is close enough to big cities for me.
 
I bought a house in Manton, NorCal where your nearest neighbour is 20 minutes away and backed out before the 30 day grace period. There's remote and there's remote, I wouldn't have gone for it if it were just the remoteness but finding out you lose power for days on end and a ton of things wrong with the house I was going to have to project a ton of people to fix I'm happy I'm where I am.
 
I agree. I'm close enough to everything I need. Multiple major hospitals, world famous restaurants, the ocean, lakes and I can be in a NYC or Philly in around an hour. 2 of my friends are talking about moving and I've known them for 30 years, maybe after my in-laws kick I'll think about heading out of NJ
 
20 minutes away? Sounds glorious
 
16 acres of wildlife and solitude. Had everything been up to code I wouldn't have pulled out but so much wrong she wanted to give us the money to fix and being so remote it would have taken forever.
I'd already picked out the deer feeders and was looking forward to morning tea with a bear show out the window.
 
Honest question, is a town of 40,000 small? Two towns closest to me are 10,000 and 4,000, so 40,000 sounds huge. Our “big” town here is 20,000, and I hate every second of being there.
 
Sounds lovely. Definitely not for everyone, but nothing is. Couldn’t imagine getting so close and then pulling out. Must have been hard for you if the place truly called to you.

One day, I hope to do something like that. Get a fixer upper with enough land that I can do what i want without code enforcement coming to mess with me. No neighbors to see me wander my land in the nude. Just out there being a weirdo without a care. Dreams are fun
 
Was Sakuraba fighting at that event?
 
