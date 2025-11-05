Small communities yay.

fingercuffs
There was a Christmas in July event I was a vendor for and I made pals with one of The North Pole Display who did the event's elves. It's like she trawls Facebook looking for business opportunities for me. She's a flippin star, a new shop just opened and I've scheduled going in on Saturday with a bunch of samples for the new business owner lady to sell.
Do you have nice community focus in helping small businesses connect? This town's flippin great for it, even if you're in competition like new restaurants/wine bars etc.
