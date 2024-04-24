Small business begging for a review

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,383
Reaction score
36,338
Had this company provide a home inspection service on a house I'm buying and now they won't stop begging me for a 5 star review.

The service was good as far as I can tell.

But they text me, email me, etc and say "are there any more questions we can answer for you? By the way, small businesses like ours depend on 5 star reviews...."

I've gotten like 3 of these messages now over the past week.

So now I feel like not giving them a review just on principle, because I don't like them pestering me.

But on the other hand, the service was good so maybe I'm just being a jerk and should lighten up and just give them their 5 stars.
 
At the dentist, they told me to do a Google review for a present

It was a $5 Starbucks gift card

It was decent but I regifted it
 
a small food joint straight up had me bust out my phone at the counter and show my 5 star review before giving me the food
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,939
Messages
55,456,137
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top