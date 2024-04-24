Small business begging for a review

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,383
- Reaction score
- 36,338
Had this company provide a home inspection service on a house I'm buying and now they won't stop begging me for a 5 star review.
The service was good as far as I can tell.
But they text me, email me, etc and say "are there any more questions we can answer for you? By the way, small businesses like ours depend on 5 star reviews...."
I've gotten like 3 of these messages now over the past week.
So now I feel like not giving them a review just on principle, because I don't like them pestering me.
But on the other hand, the service was good so maybe I'm just being a jerk and should lighten up and just give them their 5 stars.
