Small business begging for a review

Had this company provide a home inspection service on a house I'm buying and now they won't stop begging me for a 5 star review.



The service was good as far as I can tell.



But they text me, email me, etc and say "are there any more questions we can answer for you? By the way, small businesses like ours depend on 5 star reviews...."



I've gotten like 3 of these messages now over the past week.



So now I feel like not giving them a review just on principle, because I don't like them pestering me.



But on the other hand, the service was good so maybe I'm just being a jerk and should lighten up and just give them their 5 stars.