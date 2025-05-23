Media Smack-off: Islam Makhachev responds to Chael Sonnen

2155672061.jpg

Chael Sonnen responds to Islam Makhachev:

Islam Makhachev didn’t hold back while responding to Chael Sonnen’s criticism.


Makhachev (27-1) recently announced a move to welterweight to challenge newly-crowned champ Jack Della Maddalena for the title. However, unlike many expected, Makhachev had to vacate his Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight strap, which will now be up for grabs between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28.

Topuria also vacated his featherweight belt, chasing a lightweight title fight against Makhachev. However, Makhachev didn’t want to fight the Georgian Spaniard until he had proven himself at 155 pounds. Sonnen recently had some strong criticism for Makhachev’s move to 170. According to the Oregonian, Makhachev’s move is an act of “cowardice” when a contender like Topuria is trying his best to chase him.

Responding to Sonnen, Makhachev said that his well-known trash talk was his only claim to fame. The Dagestani champ also reminded Sonnen of his unfulfilled aspirations.

“Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport,” Makhachev said on social media. “But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won’t understand that. So please seat and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael. #doublechamp”

Sonnen, a two-time winner of the Jim Rome “Smack-Off,” responded in kind.

“There are many paths to greatness son, travel yours as I have travelled mine. And I will be there to help you as you stumble. As I always have. Signed uncle Chael, no no no, signed your guardian angel, no no no, signed your elder brother, you know what, put ‘em all, Uncle Chael, your guardian angel, your elder brother. And in the future, if I want your opinion, I will beat it out of you. No no no, leave that part out, let me extend an olive branch.”

Riding a 15-fight winning streak, Makhachev defended his lightweight title four times before vacating. While turning down the Topuria matchup, Makhachev reasoned that two of his successful title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski have often been undermined as wins over a featherweight.

How can Islam beat the opinion out of Chael if Chael won't even let him get close. Islam needs to be more respectful to the undefeated GOAT
 
Islam wants no part of Chael. Thats too much gangster for Islam to handle. West Linn, mofos!!
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
How can Islam beat the opinion out of Chael if Chael won't even let him get close. Islam needs to be more respectful to the undefeated GOAT
Click to expand...
well it is chael who said that to Islam....you have misread it.
So if I understand you correctly.....you meant to say that Chael needs to be more respectful

nothing new here
 
Love Chael but he says a lot of dumb stuff.

Islam has always been vocal about chasing the WW title but Belal wouldn't fight him because they’re friends. Now the door is wide open.

Chael saying he’s ducking is nonsense. Fighting Topuria doesn't do much for Islam. If he wins, well, he just beat another Featherweight.
 
Last edited:
moosaev said:
Chael Sonnen is a walking talking human click bait article. Talks nothing but absolute shit. Was a good trash talker but he’s still nothing but a 2 bit con man.
Click to expand...
Within in the next few months coming up...............

"I can tell you that its being heavily discussed that the reason Islam moved up to WW is because GSP is coming back to fight him, and it will be booked for MSG in November" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel

"I have it as a fact from inside the UFC that Islam is waiting on the Tom vs Jones situation and then will make a decision on which one he fights next" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel

"You can state this as fact and as factual as the constitution that Islam Makhachev next fight will be against Topuria in Antarctica" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel

"I can confirm that the reason Islam gave up the UFC LW belt was because they are creating a 165 division, and thats coming from an extremely important inside source that I have" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel
 
I still find it strange that these guys elected to vacate their titles to fight the champion of the higher weight division, it’s for their legacy and bla bla bla . But what happens if you lose ? Do you drop back down and expect to get an instant title shot ?
I just come from a different philosophy, winning is hard , unbelievably hard , so if you winning don’t change a fucking thing and take the money take the money take the money , I’m not criticizing them , what their trying to accomplish is admirable, but if it doesn’t work out & you get your chin cracked in the process there could be a lot of regret
 
