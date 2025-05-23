moosaev said: Chael Sonnen is a walking talking human click bait article. Talks nothing but absolute shit. Was a good trash talker but he’s still nothing but a 2 bit con man. Click to expand...

Within in the next few months coming up..............."I can tell you that its being heavily discussed that the reason Islam moved up to WW is because GSP is coming back to fight him, and it will be booked for MSG in November" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel"I have it as a fact from inside the UFC that Islam is waiting on the Tom vs Jones situation and then will make a decision on which one he fights next" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel"You can state this as fact and as factual as the constitution that Islam Makhachev next fight will be against Topuria in Antarctica" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel"I can confirm that the reason Islam gave up the UFC LW belt was because they are creating a 165 division, and thats coming from an extremely important inside source that I have" - Chael Sonnen on his youtube channel