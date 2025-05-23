Kowboy On Sherdog
Chael Sonnen responds to Islam Makhachev:
“In the future, if I want your opinion I’ll beat it out of you.”
@espnmma #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/Q4iPWF2Psa
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2025
Islam Makhachev didn’t hold back while responding to Chael Sonnen’s criticism.
Makhachev (27-1) recently announced a move to welterweight to challenge newly-crowned champ Jack Della Maddalena for the title. However, unlike many expected, Makhachev had to vacate his Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight strap, which will now be up for grabs between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28.
Topuria also vacated his featherweight belt, chasing a lightweight title fight against Makhachev. However, Makhachev didn’t want to fight the Georgian Spaniard until he had proven himself at 155 pounds. Sonnen recently had some strong criticism for Makhachev’s move to 170. According to the Oregonian, Makhachev’s move is an act of “cowardice” when a contender like Topuria is trying his best to chase him.
Responding to Sonnen, Makhachev said that his well-known trash talk was his only claim to fame. The Dagestani champ also reminded Sonnen of his unfulfilled aspirations.
“Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport,” Makhachev said on social media. “But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won’t understand that. So please seat and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael. #doublechamp”
Sonnen, a two-time winner of the Jim Rome “Smack-Off,” responded in kind.
“There are many paths to greatness son, travel yours as I have travelled mine. And I will be there to help you as you stumble. As I always have. Signed uncle Chael, no no no, signed your guardian angel, no no no, signed your elder brother, you know what, put ‘em all, Uncle Chael, your guardian angel, your elder brother. And in the future, if I want your opinion, I will beat it out of you. No no no, leave that part out, let me extend an olive branch.”
Riding a 15-fight winning streak, Makhachev defended his lightweight title four times before vacating. While turning down the Topuria matchup, Makhachev reasoned that two of his successful title defenses against Alexander Volkanovski have often been undermined as wins over a featherweight.
