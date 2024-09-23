Slumming it at a Motel 6 in Downtown Denver

I have a weird quirk - I travel quite a bit for work (conferences, workshops etc.), but whenever I get a chance to book my own accommodations, I go out of my way to pick the most ghetto place that is nearest to where I need to be. It's not a money thing - the university covers my travel costs, but I do it as a way to get a feel of the community.

I used to travel all across Canada's remove and rural north, and I would stay in some RUN DOWN places... but the people were always friendly and helpful. My overall experience has been good. One hotel in Austin (Village Motor Inn) had a shooting while I was there, and one place had bed bugs. My current stay (Downtown Denver Motel 6) is definitely ghetto - very run down, bullet proof glass at reception and bare bone amenities. With that being said, I'm conveniently located across a Burger King, and the bed is clean (which is all that really matters).
 
You got some stories you want to tell us?
 
Have you ever stayed at place so ghetto that you regretted it?


full
 
