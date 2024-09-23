Slumming it at a Motel 6 in Downtown Denver

I have a weird quirk - I travel quite a bit for work (conferences, workshops etc.), but whenever I get a chance to book my own accommodations, I go out of my way to pick the most ghetto place that is nearest to where I need to be. It's not a money thing - the university covers my travel costs, but I do it as a way to get a feel of the community.



I used to travel all across Canada's remove and rural north, and I would stay in some RUN DOWN places... but the people were always friendly and helpful. My overall experience has been good. One hotel in Austin (Village Motor Inn) had a shooting while I was there, and one place had bed bugs. My current stay (Downtown Denver Motel 6) is definitely ghetto - very run down, bullet proof glass at reception and bare bone amenities. With that being said, I'm conveniently located across a Burger King, and the bed is clean (which is all that really matters).