Slow progress huh? Check out my strength gains.

Baby Hanma
Jun 19, 2023
855
506
Remember that time I front squatted 275 pounds for a 4 rep max a few months ago? That was what, 4 months ago? 3 months ago? I forgot man.
Well...
My five rep max right now on the front squat, with a pause at the bottom, is 275 pounds.
Still gonna criticize me, Maximus?
@maximus__
@1rawdog
@Oblivian
