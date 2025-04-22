Slow progress huh? Check out my strength gains.

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 19, 2023
Messages
855
Reaction score
506
Remember that time I front squatted 275 pounds for a 4 rep max a few months ago? That was what, 4 months ago? 3 months ago? I forgot man.

Well...

My five rep max right now on the front squat, with a pause at the bottom, is 275 pounds.

Still gonna criticize me, Maximus?

@maximus__
@1rawdog
@Oblivian
 
I didn't say anything bad about your actual lift. I said pausing and claiming a 400lb squat off a front squat 125lbs lower was stupid. I said just put some actual weight on the bar and test your actual max.

Congrats on the PR. Haha I like the videos where you call us out though. Those are fun.
 
Give me a break man. I may or may not be able to squat 405 pounds for five reps, but it is a convincing claim when you meet people in real life who can't even come close to your ATG front squat.
 
Just lift the weight and worry less about making lifts up to boost your ego. Same reason you are pause front squatting instead of putting more weight on the bar. It's a crutch. You want to hide behind a variation because you are afraid you can't hit the numbers you claim.

In the end it's your training and you can progress whatever lifts you want. You aren't going to add 125lbs to your squat if that's a true 5RM even paused.
 
