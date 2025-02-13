  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Slippin' & Fallin' - The newest trend that's sweeping America

Rhood said:
It makes floppin' in soccer & basketball look like child's play.




Click to expand...

Just like dashcams solved those scams of people backing into cars or jumping onto the hood, these slip and fall scams can be solved with those smart glasses that record everything.

And then the tech overlords and the government will have access to everything we see, which is their ultimate goal...

 
giphy.gif
 
I was the foreman of a jury for a slip and fall at a grocery store, Winco. Some lady about 60 and fat was suing and claimed all kinds of problems from slipping on some oranges that spilled.

I will tell you she didn't get a cent. Nothing. Short deliberation too.
 
I worked for a Jewish Catering Hall in the early 90s. This place got sued constantly, as you can imagine the clientele. The owner was ahead of his time, and had cameras everywhere and loved bringing people in to show them the footage of bullshit claims. He used to bring me in as a witness. One guy literally laid down on the stairs and started screaming "Ow, my back". Boss tells him he has him on tape and to go fuck himself and leave the premises. These scammers are top level scum bags.
 
I Am Legion said:
I worked for a Jewish Catering Hall in the early 90s. This place got sued constantly, as you can imagine the clientele. The owner was ahead of his time, and had cameras everywhere and loved bringing people in to show them the footage of bullshit claims. He used to bring me in as a witness. One guy literally laid down on the stairs and started screaming "Ow, my back". Boss tells him he has him on tape and to go fuck himself and leave the premises. These scammers are top level scum bags.
Click to expand...
This. Have had the same experience working in property management for 20 years. Boss was constantly getting sued by some lazy mfer looking for an easy payday. Still happens but cameras helped alot.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Just like dashcams solved those scams of people backing into cars or jumping onto the hood, these slip and fall scams can be solved with those smart glasses that record everything.

And then the tech overlords and the government will have access to everything we see, which is their ultimate goal...

Click to expand...


I want some closure on this 😡

Driver lady and front-seat passenger needed endless fucking uppercuts.
 
I worked for a Jewish Catering Hall in the early 90s. This place got sued constantly, as you can imagine the clientele. The owner was ahead of his time, and had cameras everywhere and loved bringing people in to show them the footage of bullshit claims. He used to bring me in as a witness. One guy literally laid down on the stairs and started screaming "Ow, my back". Boss tells him he has him on tape and to go fuck himself and leave the premises. These scammers are top level scum bags.
Long Dark Blues said:
I want some closure on this 😡

Driver lady and front-seat passenger needed endless fucking uppercuts.
Click to expand...
I m on that road daily. You see crazy wacky shit. It goes through Brooklyn and an accident can cause hours of traffic/ If someone did that to me, they would regret it physically.
 
I just wanna be sippin and fallin. Now that’s the good life!
 
Remember that guy that was accused of rape and his defense was that he slipped and fell on top of the girl and his penis just happened to go in?

I wonder if he got off?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F1980
Why do they depict small town America as dangerous in movies?
6 7 8
Replies
142
Views
4K
mozfonky
mozfonky
F1980
The recent trend of no bad guys in entertainment
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
fingercuffs
fingercuffs

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,420
Messages
56,897,448
Members
175,452
Latest member
alvarosamaniego

Share this page

Back
Top