Slippin' & Fallin' - The newest trend that's sweeping America

It makes floppin' in soccer & basketball look like child's play.
This. Have had the same experience working in property management for 20 years. Boss was constantly getting sued by some lazy mfer looking for an easy payday. Still happens but cameras helped alot.I worked for a Jewish Catering Hall in the early 90s. This place got sued constantly, as you can imagine the clientele. The owner was ahead of his time, and had cameras everywhere and loved bringing people in to show them the footage of bullshit claims. He used to bring me in as a witness. One guy literally laid down on the stairs and started screaming "Ow, my back". Boss tells him he has him on tape and to go fuck himself and leave the premises. These scammers are top level scum bags.
This is what happens if you watch Lebron attempt to play basketball.
Just like dashcams solved those scams of people backing into cars or jumping onto the hood, these slip and fall scams can be solved with those smart glasses that record everything.
And then the tech overlords and the government will have access to everything we see, which is their ultimate goal...
I m on that road daily. You see crazy wacky shit. It goes through Brooklyn and an accident can cause hours of traffic/ If someone did that to me, they would regret it physically.I want some closure on this
Driver lady and front-seat passenger needed endless fucking uppercuts.