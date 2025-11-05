What do you rate Hulu? I’m shopping around.I don't use it, but it seems too segmented for my taste. I use Hulu.
I’m curious how the video quality was. I read that Sling will have pixelated video at times.My Step Dad used to use it to watch playoff Hockey since it was not on streaming.
He hated it. But he hates anything with commercials.
It was fine after a little bit. Like it would load pixelated, but after a minute or so it was fine
I got the Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN and I love it. A little pricey, but it's stable.
I'm shopping around b/c youtubetv cut espn/abc - which is complete BS to do it in the middle of NFL season and as F1 is wrapping up too. #1 bullshit
Shopping for the same reason! I already have Disney+ so Hulu would be kind of throwing money at the problem.
Leaning towards hulu but that's just rewarding disney/espn/abc basically by giving them MORE money
Ya. The problem is there isn’t much good alternative bc I like my regional sports channel too for Warriors games. My cable company cut regional channels and wanted $30 more a month for it. I switch to youtubetv and they cut espn. Wtf.Shopping for the same reason! I already have Disney+ so Hulu would be kind of throwing money at the problem.