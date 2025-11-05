  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Does anyone currently use it? If so, are you satisfied with it?

I was debating on switching to it from YoutubeTV.
 
Never heard of it,
but might be because I'm a French Canadian.
 
I don't use it, but it seems too segmented for my taste. I use Hulu.
 
My Step Dad used to use it to watch playoff Hockey since it was not on streaming.

He hated it. But he hates anything with commercials.
 
On Apple News, I recently saw an article listing a bunch of streaming services free with ads including some like Roku where it said you don't even need to be using their streaming device or have membership to watch for free. I think Sling was one of them, as was Samsung, Freevee inside Amazon Prime, Xumo. Some let you watch local news from different regions of US of A. Some have movies, but obsure like Blockbuster Video straight to VHS.
 
Sycho Sid said:
My Step Dad used to use it to watch playoff Hockey since it was not on streaming.

He hated it. But he hates anything with commercials.
I’m curious how the video quality was. I read that Sling will have pixelated video at times.
 
YEET said:
I’m curious how the video quality was. I read that Sling will have pixelated video at times.
It was fine after a little bit. Like it would load pixelated, but after a minute or so it was fine
 
PRIDEWASBETTER said:
I got the Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN and I love it. A little pricey, but it's stable.
I agree the service works well, but the bundled cost was getting to be too much.

I have turned the Sling TV service off and on over the last 10 years, at least 3 times.
Each time I have been dissapointed with the service. It has been the worst streaming service I have used.
That said I need a SEC college basketball/football fix. It serves as a cheaper, but poor quality live option.
 
YEET said:
What do you rate Hulu? I’m shopping around.
I'm shopping around b/c youtubetv cut espn/abc - which is complete BS to do it in the middle of NFL season and as F1 is wrapping up too. #1 bullshit

Leaning towards hulu but that's just rewarding disney/espn/abc basically by giving them MORE money
 
TheNinja said:
I'm shopping around b/c youtubetv cut espn/abc - which is complete BS to do it in the middle of NFL season and as F1 is wrapping up too. #1 bullshit

Leaning towards hulu but that's just rewarding disney/espn/abc basically by giving them MORE money
Shopping for the same reason! I already have Disney+ so Hulu would be kind of throwing money at the problem.
 
I use my Amazon Firestick with some very well curated apps. I don't pay a dime.
 
YEET said:
Shopping for the same reason! I already have Disney+ so Hulu would be kind of throwing money at the problem.
Ya. The problem is there isn’t much good alternative bc I like my regional sports channel too for Warriors games. My cable company cut regional channels and wanted $30 more a month for it. I switch to youtubetv and they cut espn. Wtf.

Oh I forgot. YouTube is gonna give us a 1 time credit of $20 for losing espn and abc. Sounds fair.
 
