I've been digging through internet rabbit holes about sleep and came across something that is either very interesting or the dumbest thing I've ever read.



In some cultures or circles it is said that sleeping facing north is bad for you because it is a positive pole that conflicts with the positive pole of your body, pause.



That is head pointed north not face facing north.



I had to check but right now I sleep with my head pointed west, which apparently isnt the best either. South is supposed to be the best with east second best.



Has anyone here ever heard of this? It seems like a bunch of mumbo but I'm gonna try sleeping east or south to see how I feel.