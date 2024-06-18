Do you know if you snore? If you have a partner, ask if they hear you stop breathing or gasping for breath.



If you don’t, it might be worth recording audio of yourself sleeping to see.



I remember napping at work during lunch and feeling a snorting sensation when I was about to fall asleep. I didn’t know what it was at the time but it was sleep apnea and my throat closing. It will truly mess up your health over time but it’s all reversible if you get it treated.