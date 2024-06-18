Trabaho
Do I have sleep apnea ?
If I don't gotta get up to work, which is everyday lm vacation and half the month on regular months, I can sleep everyday for 12 hours.
If I gotta go to work I can get up on two hours. I have to anyways.
So I don't.even have set sleeping habbits. Sleep not enough or too much.
I'm 117kg and smoke. Excercise irregulary. Tend to go to bad extremely late.
What a trash situation friends are at the beach and I slept pass noon.
Who of you MFers cast a spell on me ?
