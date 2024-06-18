  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Sleep Apnea ?

Do I have sleep apnea ?

If I don't gotta get up to work, which is everyday lm vacation and half the month on regular months, I can sleep everyday for 12 hours.

If I gotta go to work I can get up on two hours. I have to anyways.

So I don't.even have set sleeping habbits. Sleep not enough or too much.

I'm 117kg and smoke. Excercise irregulary. Tend to go to bad extremely late.

What a trash situation friends are at the beach and I slept pass noon.

Who of you MFers cast a spell on me ?
 
Well I knew I had it when I started taking naps when I got home from work. I'd nap for 1-2 hours every day after work. After I started using a CPAP, I'd sleep 7 hours a night and not get tired until it was time for bed the next night. It's worth getting checked for it.
 
Do you know if you snore? If you have a partner, ask if they hear you stop breathing or gasping for breath.

If you don’t, it might be worth recording audio of yourself sleeping to see.

I remember napping at work during lunch and feeling a snorting sensation when I was about to fall asleep. I didn’t know what it was at the time but it was sleep apnea and my throat closing. It will truly mess up your health over time but it’s all reversible if you get it treated.
 
