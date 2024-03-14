Skynet is here

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,479
Reaction score
10,530
We had all the signs and every opportunity to stop it but we didn't. Bye bye everyone.

 
I can't wait until they make them slightly more attractive so I can have sex with it! Life is good.
 
ROKKO said:
I can't wait until they make them slightly more attractive so I can have sex with it! Life is good.
Click to expand...
I also opened this thread and immediately thought:

"Yeah... Fuck that"

But, in a very different context.
 
ROKKO said:
I can't wait until they make them slightly more attractive so I can have sex with it! Life is good.
Click to expand...

jeff7b9 said:
I also opened this thread and immediately thought:

"Yeah... Fuck that"

But, in a very different context.
Click to expand...

If they make good sex robots, it could be the end of the human race.
 
ralphc1 said:
If they make good sex robots, it could be the end of the human race.
Click to expand...
Nah.

Poor people are gonna fuck.
Chad's are gonna fuck.

But people will fuck robots.
I don't doubt that for a second.
 
