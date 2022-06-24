Skull and Bones





Sources have said that Ubisoft is preparing to re-reveal Skull and Bones during the week of July 4th. Details on what will be revealed are vague, but it’s understood that Ubisoft will finally confirm a release date for the long-awaited title, officially reveal gameplay, and share some other additional details. ​

If someone wants to post about the rebooting dumpster fire and production hell this property has been through, that would be cool for the Community to read up on.Ubisoft'sis apparently going to be seeing the light of day in a re-reveal come early July (about a fortnight from time of writing) with a launch date attached.No-one knows what to expect really: Is it Black Flag 2.5? Will story and play be something innovative and original – or another Ubi copy-paste and asset flip? Despite the obvious fork it is, I've never seen this property officially associated with AC IV, which to me means it's very much (intended to be) its own thing.