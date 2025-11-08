  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

History Skied Down Mount Everest (world first, no oxygen)

Ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel becomes the first person to climb Mount Everest and ski back to Everest Base Camp without supplementary oxygen. After nearly 16 hours climbing in the high altitude “death zone” (above 8,000m where oxygen levels are dangerously low), Bargiel clipped into his skis on the summit of the tallest mountain on earth and started his descent via the South Col Route.
Dude climbed for 16 hrs. Reached the peak at 3:17 pm and skied down at 3:20pm.


Last edited:
Wow. Is this up there with those guys who free climb? Crazy people out in this world. I wonder what this guy is gonna do next. Maybe ski down half dome in Yosemite or dive off the statue of liberty . I cant even think of anything crazier than what he did
 
Here is a one up from that. Two Nepali men climbed to the top of Everest in 2011 paraglided down and then kayaked to the ocean. Straight up insane shit. No one would believe it possible until someone did it.

 
Here is a one up from that. Two Nepali men climbed to the top of Everest in 2011 paraglided down and then kayaked to the ocean. Straight up insane shit. No one would believe it possible until someone did it.

Fuck that! Turbulence in that unstable area would be craaazy.
 
He left the top at 3:20pm. Arrived at camp 4 at 5:20pm. Arrived at camp 2 at 8:30pm. Left camp 2 at 7:00am. Arrived at base camp at 8:45 am.
Can't imagine what his legs and lower back felt like. All that steep descent with the addition of lots of impacts absorbed by the back (different that just hiking back down) and undoubtedly lots of steep terrain, wow, well done.
 
Can't imagine what his legs and lower back felt like. All that steep descent with the addition of lots of impacts absorbed by the back (different that just hiking back down) and undoubtedly lots of steep terrain, wow, well done.
I was expecting him to stay a bit at the peak to rest, then I remembered there is no point when there's no oxygen.
 
Dude climbed for 16 hrs. Reached the peak at 3:17 pm and skied down at 3:20pm.


I get tied of the 'oxygen' claims. All the locals can probably do it but all the tourist are geared up on EPO and other dope to improve performance. Their blood is pretty damn rich with red blood cells from all the drugs.
 
I get tied of the 'oxygen' claims. All the locals can probably do it but all the tourist are geared up on EPO and other dope to improve performance. Their blood is pretty damn rich with red blood cells from all the drugs.
Red Bull is all you need, breh.
 
