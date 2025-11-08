Flower2dPeople
Jun 30, 2022
13,295
36,170
Ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel becomes the first person to climb Mount Everest and ski back to Everest Base Camp without supplementary oxygen. After nearly 16 hours climbing in the high altitude “death zone” (above 8,000m where oxygen levels are dangerously low), Bargiel clipped into his skis on the summit of the tallest mountain on earth and started his descent via the South Col Route.
Dude climbed for 16 hrs. Reached the peak at 3:17 pm and skied down at 3:20pm.
