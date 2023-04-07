Dragonlordxxxxx
Jude Law and Jon Favreau debuted the first trailer for Skeleton Crew on stage at the ExCel. The trailer features new characters centered around the lives of a group of rebellious kids traveling the galaxy. Jude Law features in the trailer as a Jedi with a new look: a clean shaved head.
On stage, Favreau confirmed the series will feature episodes directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.
https://deadline.com/2023/04/star-wars-celebration-2023-new-movie-casting-release-dates-1235319021/
(Here's the leaked footage from Star Wars Celebration 2023. It will probably be deleted from YouTube in a few minutes.)
