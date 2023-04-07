Television SKELETON CREW (Leaked First Footage Revealed)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,397
Reaction score
19,929
Jude Law and Jon Favreau debuted the first trailer for Skeleton Crew on stage at the ExCel. The trailer features new characters centered around the lives of a group of rebellious kids traveling the galaxy. Jude Law features in the trailer as a Jedi with a new look: a clean shaved head.

On stage, Favreau confirmed the series will feature episodes directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

https://deadline.com/2023/04/star-wars-celebration-2023-new-movie-casting-release-dates-1235319021/

(Here's the leaked footage from Star Wars Celebration 2023. It will probably be deleted from YouTube in a few minutes.)

 
They need to stop fucking around and work on some projects fans actually want to see involving characters like Malgus, Revan, and Star Killer.. they’ve dropped enough hints and Easter eggs to justify it
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
They need to stop fucking around and work on some projects fans actually want to see involving characters like Malgus, Revan, and Star Killer.. they’ve dropped enough hints and Easter eggs to justify it
Click to expand...

They can leave Revan alone.
Don't need that story messed up tyvm
 
Star Wars: Goonies


Of course it's mostly girls right? Because it's not boys who run away from home getting into misadventures. With a latina tomboy-ish girl as the lead to boot.

<Prem973>





And before anyone wants to get angry at me, I would have you know that I expected The Acolyte to be a woke disaster only to mostly like the series which puts me in the minority.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,757
Messages
56,005,745
Members
175,030
Latest member
Remik89

Share this page

Back
Top