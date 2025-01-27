  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rugby Six Nations 2025

I just abandoned last year's thread, because I wanted to watch each match, plus discussion before, during half time, and after, before posting about it. And didn't have time. Which I feel bad about. This year I'll just post the results promptly, whether I've seen everything or not.

As always all the matches are live and free on BBC or ITV.

thumbnail_6N_Fixtures_1080x1350_2025.jpg


France are favourites, but Ireland are also strong. Could be their match decides the tournament. As you can see that's Round Four, and they play Italy and Scotland last.

France hosted the last World Cup (2023), and were knocked out in the Quarter Final, by one point, by South Africa, who went on to win. By the way similarly to the football WC, the RWC is being expanded from 20 to 24 teams. :rolleyes:

Ireland won last year's Six Nations however, including beating France (away!) 17 - 38 in the opening game. They were denied a Grand Slam by losing at Twickenham by one point though lol.

200w.gif


England are outsiders but with a sporting chance, and Wales are on a bit of a downturn at rugby lately. Having lost their last 12 games. :eek: Obviously Scotland or Italy winning would be very surprising. The last time Scotland won was the last year it was still the Five Nations - 1999. Italy are improving, but it's such a big step up to the top tier in rugby.

I'm not expecting a Grand Slam, as either the other team of Ireland/France, or England are quite likely to throw a spanner in that. It's been six years since England won in Dublin, but it's Ireland vs England on the first Saturday, and bearing in mind last year, England will be out 100% to win that so expect fireworks.

Then England's second match is France at home lol, so the hardest possible start, and we'll get a feel for who might be stronger out of Ireland and France.

Really looking forward to this one!

giphy.gif
 
Looking forward to this, I'll try to watch all of the England games live, but I'll only have time to watch the rest as highlights. Which is a shame because I'm hoping the standard of games is going to be high.
 
Weekend One, Day One Results

France 43 - 0 Wales :eek: (seven tries)

I mean I was expecting France to win solidly. Make a strong statement even. But that was just embarrassing. Wales are bringing British Rugby down at this point. This is the worst they've ever been.

France looked good, credit to them for an aggressive start but how much did we really learn from this one. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

1.png


 
Weekend One, Day Two Results

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy
Ireland 27 - 22 England

Note England got a four-try bonus point in defeat, which could be important later. They came very strong like I predicted, and were leading 5 - 10 at half time. Ireland came back in the second half though, although England kept scoring as well in an exciting and aggressive game. Ireland won the last two Six Nations, and the last time someone won this tournament three times in a row was Wales 1964 - 1966 (Five Nations). However that was when you could still have joint winners, and they were joint winners in 1964 with Scotland. The tournament has never been won outright three times in a row. If Ireland get past France however...

Italy made a weak start, but as I've said they are always improving, and gave Scotland a bit of a scare as they took over the game for a while and began catching up. In the end Scotland adapted though and finished comfortably ahead. A positive start for Scotland with a home win, but Ireland next week will provide a stiffer challenge.

I'm slightly leaning France to win the tournament at this point. But England need that win against them next week to stay in touch. There will be a lot riding on that match! 🎆

1.png
 
I don't have the free time to watch everything live or post immediately after matches, although I'll eventually catch up. However I'm going to catch Scotland vs Ireland live (on TV)! 😃

Expecting a strong performance for Scotland and for them to throw everything they've got at Ireland early. However I see Ireland staying strong and pulling ahead as the game progresses. They're looking likely for a threepeat at this point.

Let's go Scotland! For the upset!

queen-and-pipes-use-this.-gif.gif
 
Scotland have been defending like lions - strong, aggressive, well-organised defence. And they've kept Ireland under some degree of control so far. But Ireland are starting to break through now, after pretty much camping out in Scotland's 22. Hope Scotland can find a way to at least stay in touch, get at least some points on the board.
 
Weekend Two, Day Two Results

Scotland 18 - 32 Ireland

/

This was a very important weekend. First, obviously Wales are in shambles. No disrespect to Italy, they deserve their place in the Six Nations and are steadily improving. But this loss must have hurt for Wales. If they don't beat Italy they're likely to lose every game, like last year. They have now lost 13 in a row, and are likely to get absolutely walloped by Ireland in Cardiff next. There's even talk of sacking Warren Gatland mid-tournament, and relegating Wales from the tournament lol. They are now 12th in the World Rankings, between Georgia and Japan.:oops:

Good result for Italy though, two solid performances so far. 👍


A key result for England, and also for Ireland, in the England - France game. France were presumably the favourites, although I didn't check, and they took the initiative of the match, but the English defence was ready for them and did a great job. They kept France contained. The French made a lot of mistakes and lost scoring opportunities - because the English defence forced them.

England scored four tries, two converted, and France scored three tries, two converted, and two penalties. Pulling ahead with a conversion in the 79th minute. :cool: Four tries against France! :cool:


Ireland are very strong. They have two bonus point wins out of two and have also beaten Scotland 11 times in a row. Scotland fought hard and make Ireland defend and work hard at times, but they were never in danger. Here are some pack weights



but although apparently outweighed Ireland were bossing the scrum. With the England - France result they are strong favourites to win the tournament and Grand Slam now. England - Scotland should be fun next time out, and France still have some time to prepare for the key match in Dublin on 8/3, now they've seen what Ireland look like.

/

999.png
 
www.telegraph.co.uk

Warren Gatland waived six-figure settlement after shock decision to quit Wales

Cardiff’s Matt Sherratt takes interim charge as New Zealander departs after 14 straight defeats
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk

TELEMMGLPICT000411775660_17392710382140_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqKr-wwKtqvtT7xWPOCIH-vx1_RAbjYsyJIqj1UsKc4D0.jpeg


Warren Gatland has departed his role as Wales head coach with immediate effect after a run of 14 consecutive Test defeats, with official confirmation due from the Welsh Rugby Union later on Tuesday.

Telegraph Sport understands that WRU staff were informed of Gatland’s departure on Tuesday morning, with an interim coach set to replace the New Zealander for the rest of the Six Nations. It is understood that Cardiff had coach Matt Sherratt has been offered the interim role, with the club only scheduled to play matches during the Six Nations on the ‘fallow’ weeks when Wales will not be in action.
 
Thoughts on Gats as coach? Didn't work out for him this time, but he had success for a long time before.
 
Yeah he's historically a very good coach. The current state of Welsh Rugby goes beyond him. Really a consensus doesn't seem to have emerged of exactly what is wrong with Welsh Rugby, this is the worst it's been in 144 years, it's an unusual situation and my rugby knowledge isn't sufficient to explain it. Maybe because there are multiple things seriously wrong at the same time.

Gatland probably should have gone last year. He's 61 now, let's see if he goes and coaches somewhere else and see how he does there.

I'm curious how many games Wales can lose in a row as well. I just don't think changing the manager is going to make much of a difference, which would also tend to exonerate Warren.
 
