I just abandoned last year's thread, because I wanted to watch each match, plus discussion before, during half time, and after, before posting about it. And didn't have time. Which I feel bad about. This year I'll just post the results promptly, whether I've seen everything or not.As always all the matches are live and free on BBC or ITV.France are favourites, but Ireland are also strong. Could be their match decides the tournament. As you can see that's Round Four, and they play Italy and Scotland last.France hosted the last World Cup (2023), and were knocked out in the Quarter Final, by one point, by South Africa, who went on to win. By the way similarly to the football WC, the RWC is being expanded from 20 to 24 teams.Ireland won last year's Six Nations however, including beating France (away!) 17 - 38 in the opening game. They were denied a Grand Slam by losing at Twickenham by one point though lol.England are outsiders but with a sporting chance, and Wales are on a bit of a downturn at rugby lately. Having lost their last 12 games.Obviously Scotland or Italy winning would be very surprising. The last time Scotland won was the last year it was still the Five Nations - 1999. Italy are improving, but it's such a big step up to the top tier in rugby.I'm not expecting a Grand Slam, as either the other team of Ireland/France, or England are quite likely to throw a spanner in that. It's been six years since England won in Dublin, but it's Ireland vs England on the first Saturday, and bearing in mind last year, England will be out 100% to win that so expect fireworks.Then England's second match is France at home lol, so the hardest possible start, and we'll get a feel for who might be stronger out of Ireland and France.Really looking forward to this one!