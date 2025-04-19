Crime Six MAGA thugs charged after Democratic woman was forcibly removed from Republican Townhall in Idaho

The attorney for the City of Coeur d'Alene shared the names of the six men and their charges with KTVB on Thursday, April 17:

  • Paul Trouette – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
  • Alex Trouette IV – Security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
  • Russell Dunne – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
  • Chistofer Berge Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
  • Jesse Jones – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
  • Michael Keller – Battery

www.ktvb.com

KTVB

Official YouTube channel of KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7 in Boise. Watch nearly every segment right after it airs on TV, covering everything from high school sports to development and growth in the Treasure Valley. Get more of Idaho's leading news and weather at http://www.ktvb.com
www.ktvb.com www.ktvb.com
 
They're security and she was causing a disturbance so they removed her. Isn't that what security does?
 
How are plain clothes security guards, that took their job too far and are now being charged, MAGA Nazis?
 
Seano said:
They're security and she was causing a disturbance so they removed her. Isn't that what security does?
Its not disturbing to ask questions and share your opinions in town halls. You right wing sluts MTJ and Boebert used to scream at Biden all the time and your ok with it.
 
I hope they get what they deserve.
 
Confucamus said:
How are plain clothes security guards, that took their job too far and are now being charged, MAGA Nazis?
If you go back to the op and read what they're charged with and you will have your answer.
 
payton said:
Its not disturbing to ask questions and share your opinions in town halls. You right wing sluts MTJ and Boebert used to scream at Biden all the time and your ok with it.
I suppose I could scour youtube and post all the examples of conservatives being removed and silenced by progressives but its not really the human aspect you care about is it? Just more interweb edgelordery.
 
Andy Capp said:
If you go back to the op and read what they're charged with and you will have your answer.
What happened that led up to her removal? I don't see that in the OP, the news story or the video in it.
 
payton said:
Its not disturbing to ask questions and share your opinions in town halls. You right wing sluts MTJ and Boebert used to scream at Biden all the time and your ok with it.
Video doesn't show if she was just asking a question or if she was intentionally disrupting the event. It seems like you just want to use this even to push a narrative that doesn't apply due to your TDS. You avoiding my question is just more proof of that.

Andy Capp said:
If you go back to the op and read what they're charged with and you will have your answer.
The Security guards who failed to wear the proper identifiers and went overboard removing that lady are MAGA Nazis? Please explain how the charges reflect that.
 
Seano said:
I suppose I could scour youtube and post all the examples of conservatives being removed and silenced by progressives but its not really the human aspect you care about is it? Just more interweb edgelordery.
Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
Confucamus said:
Video doesn't show if she was just asking a question or if she was intentionally disrupting the event. It seems like you just want to use this even to push a narrative that doesn't apply due to your TDS. You avoiding my question is just more proof of that.
Because it was a stupid question and btw these are state crimes. Your daughter-lusting cult leader cant pardon them.
 
Wasteland this shit until a vid comes out showing the woman's actions.
 
Can't really discuss this unless we have proof of what happened before.

Was she being an annoying cunt yelling out stuff and interrupting or not?
 
Seano said:
They're security and she was causing a disturbance so they removed her. Isn't that what security does?
Did you watch the video and listen to the speaker in the background?

"She spoke up and now she doesn't want to face the consequences."

"I have a loud microphone and can talk over all over you."

At a town hall.

You're almost certainly far too rabidly partisan to see any problem with any of this, but they're in a red state and they were charged with crimes. I'm curious to see where this goes, but no matter where it does, I have no doubt you'll continue to say it's no big deal.
 
Seano said:
Wasteland this shit until a vid comes out showing the woman's actions.
If that was the standard 99% of conservative complaints would have to be deleted.
 
Loiosh said:
Did you watch the video and listen to the speaker in the background?

"She spoke up and now she doesn't want to face the consequences."

"I have a loud microphone and can talk over all over you."

At a town hall.

You're almost certainly far too rabidly partisan to see any problem with any of this, but they're in a red state and they were charged with crimes. I'm curious to see where this goes, but no matter where it does, I have no doubt you'll continue to say it's no big deal.
She caused a disturbance and was asked to leave by police, she refused, made a scene and was removed.


 
Also, she's a local liberal politician, the whole thing was deliberate. She got exactly what she wanted.
 
