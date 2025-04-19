payton
Newsome2028
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 2,330
- Reaction score
- 5,221
The attorney for the City of Coeur d'Alene shared the names of the six men and their charges with KTVB on Thursday, April 17:
- Paul Trouette – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Alex Trouette IV – Security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Russell Dunne – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Chistofer Berge – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Jesse Jones – Battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation, security agent duties violation
- Michael Keller – Battery
KTVB
Official YouTube channel of KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7 in Boise. Watch nearly every segment right after it airs on TV, covering everything from high school sports to development and growth in the Treasure Valley. Get more of Idaho's leading news and weather at http://www.ktvb.com
www.ktvb.com