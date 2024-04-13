Crime Six Dead and Eight, including a nine-month-old baby, Injured after Mass Stabbing in Sydney Shopping Centre. Suspect shot dead by police.

www.hindustantimes.com

Sydney stabbing: 6 killed; female cop shoots attacker | What we know so far

Six were killed after a man in Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre started stabbing people on Saturday. The attacker was later shot by a cop.
www.hindustantimes.com

Six people were fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect, who was shot dead by a senior police officer, at around 4pm local time (7am BST).

Four females and one male died at the scene, while a fifth woman died from her injuries at hospital, police say.

Eight people are being treated for their injuries at hospitals around Sydney, including a nine-month-old baby, who was last reported to be in surgery.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man, but are waiting for formal identification and say it's 'too early to speculate' about his motivations.

Police say the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3:10pm local time and then left 'very shortly after', before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall.

Attacker on left, policewoman who shot him on right

A senior female officer nearby to the scene was the first to respond, and saw the suspect 'lunge' at her before she shot him dead, police say.
 
Fair play to the fella who took the cunt on with the bollard thing. A 9 month old baby is in surgery! Shame the attacker died so quickly. R.I.P the victims

“Suspect known to the police” they are saying
In addition to the guy with the bollard, there was another bloke with his family that turned to confront him as well, and he went off in another direction (presumably to stab women and the infant).
 
Looks like a full kit wanker. Sad piece of shit.
 
Fair play to the fella who took the cunt on with the bollard thing. A 9 month old baby is in surgery! Shame the attacker died so quickly. R.I.P the victims

“Suspect known to the police” they are saying
We all know who this is and their motives are not "unclear" as the police state. If he was known to the police it was for a reason - he was on a watch list and we all know why. Yet again, this is going to be a coward of a certain religious persuasion who can only kill the unexpecting and vulnerable.
 
We all know who this is and their motives are not "unclear" as the police state. If he was known to the police it was for a reason - he was on a watch list and we all know why. Yet again, this is going to be a coward of a certain religious persuasion who can only kill the unexpecting and vulnerable.
They've specifically said they don't think there's an ideological motive based on their preliminary identification, although they won't rule anything out until they have a formal identification and a complete picture of his recent movements and associations.
That was at their press conference about an hour ago.
 
They've specifically said they don't think there's an ideological motive based on their preliminary identification, although they won't rule anything out until they have a formal identification and a complete picture of his recent movements and associations.
That was at their press conference about an hour ago.
Why was he on a watchlist?
Your average schizophrenic isn't known to the police, they are mentally ill. There has to be another element to their psychosis to put them on a "keep an eye on this fucker" list.
 
We all know who this is and their motives are not "unclear" as the police state. If he was known to the police it was for a reason - he was on a watch list and we all know why. Yet again, this is going to be a coward of a certain religious persuasion who can only kill the unexpecting and vulnerable.
And you base all of this on what exactly? Last I checked Islamic fundamentalists aren't usually walking around in rugby shorts and tshirt
 
Why was he on a watchlist?
"Known to police" doesn't mean he was on a watchlist. It just means there's previous interactions and possibly even a criminal record. They won't say exactly what those interactions were prior to there being a formal identification. That's the way it works here.
 
And you base all of this on what exactly? Last I checked Islamic fundamentalists aren't usually walking around in rugby shorts and tshirt
His actual appearance. He is clearly middle Eastern. Clearly. Knowing Australia probably Lebanese.
 
Why was he on a watchlist?
Your average schizophrenic isn't known to the police, they are mentally ill. There has to be another element to their psychosis to put them on a "keep an eye on this fucker" list.
People cant be on a watch list unless they are muslim?
 
His actual appearance. He is clearly middle Eastern. Clearly. Knowing Australia probably Lebanese.
His actual appearance? Dude, you got a blurry photo of a dude with dark hair and assumed he's muslim.
 
His actual appearance? Dude, you got a blurry photo of a dude with dark hair and assumed he's muslim.
OK let's see then. Will admit I'm wrong and apologise. The type of crime fits a certain type of nutcase hence me making assumptions.
 
OK let's see then. Will admit I'm wrong and apologise. The type of crime fits a certain type of nutcase hence me making assumptions.
Probably have to wait a day or so before anything official is released.

But here's another angle:

Have you not seen an Australian before? He's about as white as you get in Sydney.
 
His actual appearance. He is clearly middle Eastern. Clearly. Knowing Australia probably Lebanese.
maybe he's greek or italian or Volkanovski

i'm currently at around 30% some sort of muslim.
full kit wanker throws me off.
it would be real weird if he turns out to be jewish.
 
