There's a banner at the top of the forum page saying that the site is being upgraded to a newer version. I thought it was already upgraded? I hope they make the site more user friendly, cause the last upgrade was a downgrade on mobile.
Prepare for 5 days of "upgrade" and anus clenching anxiety on whether it's going to be Likepocalypse 2.0There's a banner at the top of the forum page saying that the site is being upgraded to a newer version. I thought it was already upgraded? I hope they make the site more user friendly, cause the last upgrade was a downgrade on mobile.
Yep. Needing to switch between message editors is a pain.I hope they make posting images easier. It’s a lot harder than it used to be.
they need to remove the size limitations. i’m tired of constantly needing to resize images to post & i’ve mostly stopped posting gifs altogetherI hope they make posting images easier. It’s a lot harder than it used to be.
Hope @Bobby Boulders 's nextI hope the upgrade comes with a dead man's switch, so we know when a sherbro passes away.
The forum will be down for 2 weeks and lose even more posters. Forums are the blockbuster of the Internet, dead and replaced by more popular platforms. They should focus on keeping the people here happy. Improve the quality of the modding. Integrate gifs.I also hope the upgrade somehow brings in more posters.
Feel like there's about a dozen regulars here now.