  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

News Site being upgraded again

T

tomjones

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 29, 2013
Messages
2,739
Reaction score
3,385
There's a banner at the top of the forum page saying that the site is being upgraded to a newer version. I thought it was already upgraded? I hope they make the site more user friendly, cause the last upgrade was a downgrade on mobile.
 
tomjones said:
There's a banner at the top of the forum page saying that the site is being upgraded to a newer version. I thought it was already upgraded? I hope they make the site more user friendly, cause the last upgrade was a downgrade on mobile.
Click to expand...
Prepare for 5 days of "upgrade" and anus clenching anxiety on whether it's going to be Likepocalypse 2.0

<NotListening>
 
I hope the upgrade comes with a dead man's switch, so we know when a sherbro passes away.
 
I hope they can finally put more than one ad between posts in a thread. More ads equals more better.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I also hope the upgrade somehow brings in more posters.

Feel like there's about a dozen regulars here now.
Click to expand...
The forum will be down for 2 weeks and lose even more posters. Forums are the blockbuster of the Internet, dead and replaced by more popular platforms. They should focus on keeping the people here happy. Improve the quality of the modding. Integrate gifs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,736
Messages
55,647,083
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top