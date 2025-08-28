Movies SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE (Official Trailer; In Theaters Nov. 21)

Official Trailer for SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE; In Theaters Nov. 21, 2025

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

 
So in the first movie he fights Germans, and now he fights Russians. Who's he going to fight in Sisu 3?
 
So this is an Avatar prequel then... I alwayz wondered what Colonel Quaritch did before becoming a smurf~
 
I remember enjoying the first one but I barely remember anything about it.

I'll have to rewatch it before this one
 
The first was dumb fun but . But 1 watch is enough doesnt need a sequel.

Like a Finnish 65 year old John Wick /Michael Meyers hybrid.
 
I remember enjoying the first one but I barely remember anything about it.

I'll have to rewatch it before this one
Think Rambo if he was Finish, in his 60s, and basically indestructible.
 
movie was so bad.
like watching some 300 dollar flick shot in the 50s in the desert in one weekend.
 
I really wanted to like it but it topped out as "okay" for me. I am on the fence for the sequel.
one of my top stinkers of 2022. Project Wolf Hunting from the same year was similarly frustrating, but at least that one was covered in buckets of blood
 
I saw this at an early showing. The trailer looks amazing. The movie itself has no plot and is just a bunch of action scenes, often with bad CGI. I didn't know this was possible but it had action but the action often felt kind of slow, boring, and never escalated or climaxed. I know some people will like the ridiculousness of this movie but even though I really wanted to like it based on the trailer, it just felt boring and with any panache or style. It felt like a very low budget movie that figured out how to eek out profits by combining the soviet union, explosions, gore, and cgi into a package at a price point that made it a no brainer. It seemed like the basis of the movie was someone getting ahold of cold war vehicles.
 
