Singers you thought were the opposite sex

Has anybody heard a song a bunch of times, and then when you eventually watch the video of the person singing it, you find out it's a guy when you thought it was a girl, or vice versa? I thought Tracy Chapman was a dude even after seeing the video.




Thought this was a dude




Thought this was a chick.




Didn't know Q Lazarus wasn't a guy.




Didn't know Tracy Champan wasn't a guy for a while, even after seeing the video.


 
Nick Gilder
Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply)
Annie Lennox
 
LMAO. My wife always thinks Tracy Chapman is a man whether it was before/after seeing the video too.
 
Pretty sure Rihanna is an alien with that giant sectoid forehead. Not sure what sex aliens go by.
 
Was definitely certain this was a girl until I saw the video a few years after.

 
The weeknd

He wasn't big yet when I heard this song and I was later surprised to find out it was a guy singing



Honorary mention

a0377803428_10.jpg
 
Not particularly. But I'm in the mezzo soprano range and I cover a shitload of lady fronted tunes. I could see someone thinking I'm a chick at the top of my range.
 
