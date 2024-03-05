Singers you thought were the opposite sex

nostradumbass
Has anybody heard a song a bunch of times, and then when you eventually watch the video of the person singing it, you find out it's a guy when you thought it was a girl, or vice versa? I thought Tracy Chapman was a dude even after seeing the video.
Thought this was a dude
Thought this was a chick.
Didn't know Q Lazarus wasn't a guy.
Didn't know Tracy Champan wasn't a guy for a while, even after seeing the video.
