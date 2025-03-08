wwkirk
Buffy Sainte-Marie made a career out of being (supposedly) a musician of indigenous ancestry. She's got employment and honors from many quarters with people believing she was who she said she was. From Wiki (footnotes removed)
She was also recently compelled to relinquish membership in the Order of Canada. While doing so, she tried to sucker people that she had never claimed to be indigenous in the first place.
In case you're curious, two of her biggest hits.,
Sainte-Marie has claimed that she was born on the Piapot 75 reserve in the Qu'Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Cree parents. She has also claimed that, at the age of two or three, she was taken from her parents as part of the Sixties Scoop—a government policy, started in 1951, by which Indigenous children were taken from their families, communities, and cultures for placement with families that were not of First Nations heritage.
Buffy Sainte-Marie stripped of Polaris Music Prize, Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction
Buffy Sainte-Marie was stripped Friday of her Polaris Music Prizes, Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction, as the fallout continues from an investigation that raised questions about her Indigenous ancestry and Canadian citizenship.
The Polaris Music Prize, which recognizes excellence in Canadian music, and the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), which administers the Juno Awards and Canadian Music Hall of Fame, both announced the news Friday, citing the fact that Sainte-Marie doesn’t meet their eligibility requirements because she is not a Canadian citizen. Sainte-Marie recently confirmed that she is an American citizen, who holds a U.S. passport.
Buffy Sainte-Marie Returns Order of Canada Honor ‘With a Good Heart,’ Says She Never Claimed to Be Canadian
Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was stripped of the Order of Canada due to questions about her lineage, has returned the award 'with a good heart.'
variety.com
