Since when is 180 big at 5’7?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

White Belt
@White
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
6
Reaction score
1
As a guy who walks around 210 at 5’7.. under 25% body fat.. I’m kinda taken back by this forums strange obsession with Ilia’s weight. Same with Reddit to be fair

We can all agree the most average sized man is 180 20% bodyfat

Illia is only 2 inches shorter then the average man, and denser, stronger and wider

but it begs the question - are you guys skinny or something? 180 is a pretty meager weight for anyone with a decent bone structure
 
You just don't see guys built like Ilia walking around, unless maybe you're at Muscle Beach or something. Dude has to buy special clothes because regular shit doesn't fit around his barrel chest and tree trunk arms. He's built like a fucking Mack Truck in human form.
 
Watch Topuria's fights, he doesn't look big at all. If he's really 180 or whatever he has super dense bones or something. It just doesn't add up.
 
Personally I'm built like Cory Sandhagen so yes 180 at 5'7 is quite heavy to me

IMG_20230225_045714.jpg
 
I saw Topuria listed from 5'6 to 5'8, I have no idea how tall he is. He's 167lbs fight night, so I have no trouble believing he walks around close to 180, that's just 5 kg more.

I guess he doesn't pass the eye test for 180, if he looked like Vovchanchyn nobody would talk about it.
 
Yeah, athletes aren't 25% bodyfat, they're probably more in the 10-15% range. Really only HWs are any higher than that and can show up with a bunch of fat jiggling around the cage.

Comparing an athlete an average sized man who's carrying a shit ton of extra fat is a little silly. You should say "healthy" instead of "average", because those are not the same thing, and a healthy weight for a regular 5'7 guy is probably like 150 lbs on the high end.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
As a guy who walks around 210 at 5’7.. under 25% body fat.. I’m kinda taken back by this forums strange obsession with Ilia’s weight. Same with Reddit to be fair

We can all agree the most average sized man is 180 20% bodyfat

Illia is only 2 inches shorter then the average man, and denser, stronger and wider

but it begs the question - are you guys skinny or something? 180 is a pretty meager weight for anyone with a decent bone structure
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
As a guy who walks around 210 at 5’7.. under 25% body fat.. I’m kinda taken back by this forums strange obsession with Ilia’s weight. Same with Reddit to be fair

We can all agree the most average sized man is 180 20% bodyfat

Illia is only 2 inches shorter then the average man, and denser, stronger and wider

but it begs the question - are you guys skinny or something? 180 is a pretty meager weight for anyone with a decent bone structure
Click to expand...
Yes "we guys" are collectively, skinny or something. Even skinnier than your power of articulation
Click to expand...
 
I'm sorry but 210 and 5' 7" in shape is non-proportional like a dwarf. I am tending to think all of these short heights and high weights claimed in this thread are overweight Sherbros.

Healthy Weight Range for 6 ft Tall Men

  • Based on a BMI of 18.5–24.9, the National Institutes of Health’s BMI tables indicate a 6 ft male’s healthy weight should fall between 140 lb and 184 lb Medical News TodayNHLBI, NIH.
  • Clinical ideal body weight (IBW) tables often narrow this to 166 lb–202 lb for 6 ft tall men, accounting for variations in frame size and methodology Kolors Healthcare.
  • HealthifyMe’s chart similarly suggests an optimal weight of about 140–185 lb at 6 ft for healthy BMI values Healthify.
 
Another troll account that gets to make a thread out the gate. White belts should not be able to make threads. These horrid troll threads are low IQ and low effort.
 
Its big unless your broad as a house. The thing is 99.9% of people who say they are 5ft7 are 5ft3.
 
I’m calling BS on that. Post a shirtless pic with your username written on a piece of paper otherwise it’s BS.

180 pounds in shape at manlet height is impressive. I doubt he’s in fight shape at all at 180 though
 
Ibm said:
Its big unless your broad as a house. The thing is 99.9% of people who say they are 5ft7 are 5ft3.
Click to expand...
respectfully.. how is 180 big at 5’ 7 but average at 5’ 9? That’s two inches

And yes; I’m obviously big but that’s not the point. I would be like 10% bfs at 180. But illia who isn’t as big I’m sure he’s 15% at 180 fairly easily. Dude is dense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,825
Messages
57,187,776
Members
175,574
Latest member
BroScienceTalkatWork

Share this page

Back
Top