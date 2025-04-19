Since when is 180 big at 5’7?

BroScienceTalkatWork
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 6
- Reaction score
- 1
As a guy who walks around 210 at 5’7.. under 25% body fat.. I’m kinda taken back by this forums strange obsession with Ilia’s weight. Same with Reddit to be fair
We can all agree the most average sized man is 180 20% bodyfat
Illia is only 2 inches shorter then the average man, and denser, stronger and wider
but it begs the question - are you guys skinny or something? 180 is a pretty meager weight for anyone with a decent bone structure
We can all agree the most average sized man is 180 20% bodyfat
Illia is only 2 inches shorter then the average man, and denser, stronger and wider
but it begs the question - are you guys skinny or something? 180 is a pretty meager weight for anyone with a decent bone structure