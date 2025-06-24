Since the retirement of Jon Jones the UFC has left only 5 stars

octagonation

octagonation

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
1,603
Reaction score
2,467
The UFC has left like 5 stars in post-Jones UFC and that number will start to dwindle even further imo as Mackhachev soon after 3 fights will retire and Adesanya may also have just 1 fight left in him and the same with Poatan he has 1 fight left in him.

2560px-UFC_Logo.svg.png


Instagram followers:

1.Islam Machhachev: 10.4 million (3 fights left)
2 Jon Jones: 9.7 million (Retired fighter)
3. Khamzat Chimaev: 9.7 million
4. Ilia Topuria: 8.6 million
5. Izzy Adesanya: 8.5 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)
6. Alex Poatan: 7 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)

That leaves us with Chimaev and Topuria as the only bonafide stars for the next half decade. The best case scenario for the UFC is Chimaev to become a dominant champ and they could probably for the first have a star that could reach 30-40-50 million followers that is Khabib-Conor esque.

Example if Topuria gets KO´ed by Oliveria and DDP decisions Chimaev the UFC is kinda of screwed, they will enter a slum period before new stars arrive but new stars can´t come without talent. You need talent that is ahead of the competition in order to create stars naturally.

A potential star is Tom Aspinall if he starts trashing the HW division he will become a huge star and face of the UFC but the HW is unpredictable at the minute
 
I agree they will need fighters who are ahead of the competition and dominant Champs..

WW is kinda lost at minute don´t see anyone being ahead there it seems like they are all at the same level in the WW division.

In the MW division if Chimaev beats DDP he could definitely become a dominant champ he will have in line Imavov, Caio, De Ridder etc etc fighters he should be able to beat and fighters he probably has gotten already better of in training. Who else is a contender at MW currently Paul Allen and Dolidze etc etc no disrespect to any of them but Chimaev should be able to beat all of them on paper.

LW is questionable unless Topuria smashes everyone but i don´t think he will remain there i think he moves up to WW.

LHW is also questionable don´t see ank making a dynasty here as he has few fights left in him.

HW is a mess etc etc
 
Another thinley veiled JJ glaze thread. Literally nothing is different now with JJ retired, NOTHING. The guy was already basically retired. 2 fights in 5 years. Yea he was really carrying the company being a "star".

Also where did you get the idea Poatan has 1 fight left in him?
 
1) Number of Instagram followers doesn't equal PPV drawing power
2) Jones himself was a disappointing PPV draw considering his potential. He never cracked a million buys EVER and he's barely fought in the last 5 years anyway
3) Khamzat has absolutely not proven to be a PPV draw and if you're relying on him to be a star, better hire a roster of back-ups... the guy is completely unreliable for showing up.
4) The UFC has been devoid of stars for YEARS anyway. This is their goal; they don't want to pay fighters substantial money and they don't want to be held hostage by big names so they rely on the UFC brand itself to be the draw.

While I agree in theory that they should be classified as being in a slum period, people inexplicably watch these AWFUL Apex cards and attend live events that even Helen Keller would be embarassed to be at but they continue to make money because their costs are low. This is what happens when there's a monopoly... high prices, low quality products, and an exploited workforce.

tumblr_padp5xArOH1we0p6lo1_500.gif

A gif of Miggs for everyone's enjoyment
 
For casuals IG numbers are relevant.

For real mma fans there are only the accomplishments in the cage who makes them stars.
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
1) Number of Instagram followers doesn't equal PPV drawing power
2) Jones himself was a disappointing PPV draw considering his potential. He never cracked a million buys EVER and he's barely fought in the last 5 years anyway
3) Khamzat has absolutely not proven to be a PPV draw and if you're relying on him to be a star, better hire a roster of back-ups... the guy is completely unreliable for showing up.
4) The UFC has been devoid of stars for YEARS anyway. This is their goal; they don't want to pay fighters substantial money and they don't want to be held hostage by big names so they rely on the UFC brand itself to be the draw.

While I agree in theory that they should be classified as being in a slum period, people inexplicably watch these AWFUL Apex cards and attend live events that even Helen Keller would be embarassed to be at so they continue to make money because their costs are low. This is what happens when there's a monopoly... high prices, low quality products, and an exploited workforce.

tumblr_padp5xArOH1we0p6lo1_500.gif

A gif of Miggs for everyone's enjoyment
Click to expand...

The UFC doesn´t care about PPV´s anymore but rather JUST stars and social media stars who have followers this is the metric it means more eye balls in any shape of way and more social media traffic.

The UFC is not a PPV model anymore
 
It's important to remember Conor was so ridiculously popular he made Khabib into a household name. Which in turn made Islam relevant due to his relationship with Khabib. Before Conor, Khabib was doing 300k buys. Hell the reason he became even a tiny bit mainstream is because of his performance at UFC 205 against MJ, because everyone tuned in to watch Conor.

Everyone has eaten off of Conor the last decade, and in turn its overrated the value of a lot of these "stars" today, when none of them can actually sell PPV.


There isn't another real star coming for a very long time. The best hope is Ilia working out, he can build a resume fighting older legends I guess.

Aspinall is great but there's a reason no UFC HW has ever defended the title for a long period, it's just not probable.


One of the big issues the UFC has and will have moving forward, is that the older high profile fighters aren't fighting till the wheels come off as much anymore (Jones, Dustin, Islam, Khabib, GSP). They don't stay long enough to help prop up the next big star, in turn forcing the UFC to organically build stars, which they've not been able to do.


Anderson stayed around and helped give Izzy and DC big fights. Volk gave Ilia a fight (when there was no reason to fight so soon after a KO loss). But that's happening less and less, fighters realize the UFC isn't going to look out or take care of them now. There's a reason the NBA & NFL want legends like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan around. You need to include your real stars into the broadcast, if only slightly. There's no reason Anderson Silva & GSP shouldn't get free tickets to any UFC event with a flat payout just for showing up. The next generation of fighters need these guys around, it's a travesty that Mighty Mouse, GSP, Francis, and Anderson have had bad relations with the UFC.



The real question is how much longer the UFC can continue to be propped up by broadcasting deals? I think all of us know it's a dark age, but we're being told things have never been better.
 
Last edited:
octagonation said:
The UFC doesn´t care about PPV´s anymore but rather JUST stars and social media stars who have followers this is the metric it means more eye balls in any shape of way and more social media traffic.

The UFC is not a PPV model anymore
Click to expand...
And you're basing this on... what exactly? Figures you pulled out of your ass?? Oh wait... you don't even have figures lol that's really lazy then! Troll on buddy, my apologies for taking this thread serious for a second
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
And you're basing this on... what exactly? Figures you pulled out of your ass?? Oh wait... you don't even have figures lol that's really lazy then! Troll on buddy, my apologies for taking this thread serious for a second
Click to expand...

I don´t want to intervene but the UFC is not based on PPV model for a long time no. They rather want someone with more global appeal it fits their profile more for sponsorships and stuff like that but they are not based on PPV model and it has been like that for a long time now
 
Jeffery09 said:
I don´t want to intervene but the UFC is not based on PPV model for a long time no. They rather want world stars it fits there profile more for sponsorships and stuff like that but they are not based on PPV model and it has been for a long time now
Click to expand...
Found your other account LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Jones only offered 12mil guaranteed?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Luffy
Luffy
DanDragon Machi
How do you rank the best MMA tools/virtues of a MMA fighter?
Replies
14
Views
548
HavokHarmon
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,420
Messages
57,471,102
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top