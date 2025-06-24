Since the retirement of Jon Jones the UFC has left only 5 stars

octagonation
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,603
- Reaction score
- 2,467
The UFC has left like 5 stars in post-Jones UFC and that number will start to dwindle even further imo as Mackhachev soon after 3 fights will retire and Adesanya may also have just 1 fight left in him and the same with Poatan he has 1 fight left in him.
Instagram followers:
1.Islam Machhachev: 10.4 million (3 fights left)
2 Jon Jones: 9.7 million (Retired fighter)
3. Khamzat Chimaev: 9.7 million
4. Ilia Topuria: 8.6 million
5. Izzy Adesanya: 8.5 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)
6. Alex Poatan: 7 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)
That leaves us with Chimaev and Topuria as the only bonafide stars for the next half decade. The best case scenario for the UFC is Chimaev to become a dominant champ and they could probably for the first have a star that could reach 30-40-50 million followers that is Khabib-Conor esque.
Example if Topuria gets KO´ed by Oliveria and DDP decisions Chimaev the UFC is kinda of screwed, they will enter a slum period before new stars arrive but new stars can´t come without talent. You need talent that is ahead of the competition in order to create stars naturally.
A potential star is Tom Aspinall if he starts trashing the HW division he will become a huge star and face of the UFC but the HW is unpredictable at the minute
Instagram followers:
1.Islam Machhachev: 10.4 million (3 fights left)
2 Jon Jones: 9.7 million (Retired fighter)
3. Khamzat Chimaev: 9.7 million
4. Ilia Topuria: 8.6 million
5. Izzy Adesanya: 8.5 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)
6. Alex Poatan: 7 million (On his way out and probably 1 fight left)
That leaves us with Chimaev and Topuria as the only bonafide stars for the next half decade. The best case scenario for the UFC is Chimaev to become a dominant champ and they could probably for the first have a star that could reach 30-40-50 million followers that is Khabib-Conor esque.
Example if Topuria gets KO´ed by Oliveria and DDP decisions Chimaev the UFC is kinda of screwed, they will enter a slum period before new stars arrive but new stars can´t come without talent. You need talent that is ahead of the competition in order to create stars naturally.
A potential star is Tom Aspinall if he starts trashing the HW division he will become a huge star and face of the UFC but the HW is unpredictable at the minute