Since the retirement of Jon Jones the UFC has left only 5 stars

It's important to remember Conor was so ridiculously popular he made Khabib into a household name. Which in turn made Islam relevant due to his relationship with Khabib. Before Conor, Khabib was doing 300k buys. Hell the reason he became even a tiny bit mainstream is because of his performance at UFC 205 against MJ, because everyone tuned in to watch Conor.



Everyone has eaten off of Conor the last decade, and in turn its overrated the value of a lot of these "stars" today, when none of them can actually sell PPV.





There isn't another real star coming for a very long time. The best hope is Ilia working out, he can build a resume fighting older legends I guess.



Aspinall is great but there's a reason no UFC HW has ever defended the title for a long period, it's just not probable.





One of the big issues the UFC has and will have moving forward, is that the older high profile fighters aren't fighting till the wheels come off as much anymore (Jones, Dustin, Islam, Khabib, GSP). They don't stay long enough to help prop up the next big star, in turn forcing the UFC to organically build stars, which they've not been able to do.





Anderson stayed around and helped give Izzy and DC big fights. Volk gave Ilia a fight (when there was no reason to fight so soon after a KO loss). But that's happening less and less, fighters realize the UFC isn't going to look out or take care of them now. There's a reason the NBA & NFL want legends like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan around. You need to include your real stars into the broadcast, if only slightly. There's no reason Anderson Silva & GSP shouldn't get free tickets to any UFC event with a flat payout just for showing up. The next generation of fighters need these guys around, it's a travesty that Mighty Mouse, GSP, Francis, and Anderson have had bad relations with the UFC.







The real question is how much longer the UFC can continue to be propped up by broadcasting deals? I think all of us know it's a dark age, but we're being told things have never been better.