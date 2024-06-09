Since the glove change, we've had 4 finishes in 21 fights, 3 of them subs, the only knockout a knee to the body

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 30,302
- Reaction score
- 45,070
Did they put cushion padding on the gloves or what?
80% decision rate so far.
Julian Marques and Zachary Reese fighting next. 100% finish rate combined between the 2. If this shit goes to decision they gotta can these dumbass gloves immediately.
80% decision rate so far.
Julian Marques and Zachary Reese fighting next. 100% finish rate combined between the 2. If this shit goes to decision they gotta can these dumbass gloves immediately.