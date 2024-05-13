Crime Sinaloa cartel hands over murder suspects

I get it. The cartels are a business and this is bad for business and attracts all kinds of unwanted attention and law enforcement and is likely costing them money by the day.

Gangsters are people too and can be counted on like everyone else to look out for their interests.

That said I would probably rather be wanted by the fbi than wanted by a drug cartel. That's gotta be about as in danger as you can be.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- I thought the cartels would kill the guys.
Under new management for the last few years.

This is the early stages where they attempt to rebuild relationships. This is now the second or third time that something like this has happened.

Shows willingness to play along and gain much needed breathing room to apply reforms from within.
 
Deorum said:
Don't ever let them take you alive under any circumstances.
They are capable of some shit that I'd never have even dreamed of.
I saw one guy get skinned alive. Well, his head and face was skinned anyway. Sliced bit by bit by some dude with a sharp kitchen knife sized blade.
Can't even imagine how much pain that would cause.
 
CyberRubberDuck said:
Bit by bit and not all at once? What a waste of what would have made a perfectly good shrunken head...
 
For all we know the cartels AND police coulda just rounded up the usual suspects.
 
