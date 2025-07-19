  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Similar to Subway and Nickelback, why do individuals harbor negative sentiments towards Little Caesars?

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
1,107
Reaction score
1,158
Little-Caesars-launches-Fantastic-Four-First-Steps-pizza-whats-included-.jpg


Little Caesars Fantastic Four Pizza has officially launched for just $7.99! Four epic flavor zones in one pizza? Yes, please. It’s like they knew I couldn’t commit to just one topping and said, “Why not ALL of them?”

At the end of the day, even mediocre pizza is still bread, cheese, and sauce. That combo is inherently satisfying regardless who makes it. I never understood the hate that Little Ceasars gets. 🫶
 
Lil Caesar’s is great if you’re broke. As long as you eat the pizza right then and there, otherwise it will taste like the cardboard you got it in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,175
Messages
57,583,473
Members
175,754
Latest member
TurtleTitan101

Share this page

Back
Top