Similar to Subway and Nickelback, why do individuals harbor negative sentiments towards Little Caesars?

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
Little Caesars Fantastic Four Pizza has officially launched for just $7.99! Four epic flavor zones in one pizza? Yes, please. It’s like they knew I couldn’t commit to just one topping and said, “Why not ALL of them?”
At the end of the day, even mediocre pizza is still bread, cheese, and sauce. That combo is inherently satisfying regardless who makes it. I never understood the hate that Little Ceasars gets.