Silva vs Mitchell felt like a high stakes fight

Then again, Thug Nasty/White Power was #13 ranked while Silva is/was still unraked. It didn't matter tho. Tension was high, the crowd was tuned in and the fight delivered. Silva will be ranked next week but only in the top-15. People are still interested who is next and whoever it is, there will be a buzz about the fight.
Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.
