Silva vs Mitchell felt like a high stakes fight

Then again, Thug Nasty/White Power was #13 ranked while Silva is/was still unraked. It didn't matter tho. Tension was high, the crowd was tuned in and the fight delivered. Silva will be ranked next week but only in the top-15. People are still interested who is next and whoever it is, there will be a buzz about the fight.

Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.
 
Then again, Thug Nasty/White Power was #13 ranked while Silva is/was still unraked. It didn't matter tho. Tension was high, the crowd was tuned in and the fight delivered. Silva will be ranked next week but only in the top-15. People are still interested who is next and whoever it is, there will be a buzz about the fight.

Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.

Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.
I swear i was thinking after the fight who could impose some problem for Jean in top15 and i really forgot about Movsar existence. hahaha
 
Jean vs Aaron pico let’s get it.

I’m kidding let’s build both
 
if Bryce won it would empower him to keep talking crazy chit
 
Then again, Thug Nasty/White Power was #13 ranked while Silva is/was still unraked. It didn't matter tho. Tension was high, the crowd was tuned in and the fight delivered. Silva will be ranked next week but only in the top-15. People are still interested who is next and whoever it is, there will be a buzz about the fight.

Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.

Then you have #1 ranked contender Movsar Evloev who can't even fill Apex and nobody gives a fuck about him. Something went wrong for him LMAO.
Am I missing something? When did mitchell say something racist? I know about the Hitler stuff and him saying he would go fishing with the guy before he rose to power, but has mitchell said anything close to racist? Serious question here, not trying to be "that guy"
 
Bryce had insane anxious energy from the first second of the fight. Like he was fighting like his life depended on it. Jean was calm and cool, and despite Bryce having some success early, was easily able to overcome it. It was quite impressive. Especially choking out a guy that everyone though would be the submission threat. A great performance from Silva.
 
I’m trying to see Silva get a top 5 opponent next. I say fast track the fuck out of him dude is a monster!!!
 
<{1-16}>If Silva can keep bringing that demon energy I fear for his opponents
 
Am I missing something? When did mitchell say something racist? I know about the Hitler stuff and him saying he would go fishing with the guy before he rose to power, but has mitchell said anything close to racist? Serious question here, not trying to be "that guy"
Wanting to go fishing with the person trying to exterminate other races and create a “master race” can definitely be construed as racist rhetoric. 🤷🏽‍♂️
 
It kind of was though. It became about way more than just the scrap.

So fooking glad that clown got wrecked. Thank you Silva.
 
