Silly narrative that Dustin gave Islam his toughest fight

I've heard a few people spout this narrative & I'm just not sure where it comes from; Dustin had one moment that entire fight and it was when he split Islam's brow open. He also showed some good anti-wrestling/ grappling, however, being good defensively doesn't score you offense; Dustin got beat up & out struck every round of that fight & then ultimately finished.

And don't misconstrue this as some veiled Dustin hate thread; Dustin is one of my all-time favourite fighters, easy HOF material, & the best UFC fighter to never win an undisputed belt, but Volk gave Islam the toughest fight in their first meeting by far, not Dustin.
 
Yeah I'm not sure how anyone could say it wasn't Volk. Weird take from these people
 
I think you could view it at 2-2 going into the 5th. A lot of people will tell you volk only won round 5.
 
it wasn't a tough fight at all.

dustin is in the camp similar to Gaetje to Rountree to people of this ilk where a certain type of men absolutely love supporting the underdog where their emotions highlight the tiniest things that underdog does, against the top dog.

frequent mentions are the cut Islam had to when Dustin pulled up his shorts in the middle of a firefight to any cherrypicking him.

Islam finished him way too late I agree but the narrative Dustin gave him a good fight is nonsense.
 
