Silly narrative that Dustin gave Islam his toughest fight

I've heard a few people spout this narrative & I'm just not sure where it comes from; Dustin had one moment that entire fight and it was when he split Islam's brow open. He also showed some good anti-wrestling/ grappling, however, being good defensively doesn't score you offense; Dustin got beat up & out struck every round of that fight & then ultimately finished.
And don't misconstrue this as some veiled Dustin hate thread; Dustin is one of my all-time favourite fighters, easy HOF material, & the best UFC fighter to never win an undisputed belt, but Volk gave Islam the toughest fight in their first meeting by far, not Dustin.
